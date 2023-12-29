Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baidu: Tactical Upside But Internet Platforms Subject To Scrutiny By China's Regulators

Dec. 29, 2023
Summary

  • Fund managers are crowding into Big Tech stocks while shorting Chinese equities due to ongoing pessimism in the Chinese market.
  • China's regulatory watchdogs will closely monitor internet platforms, AI stocks, and gaming companies, potentially impacting their growth and profitability.
  • Baidu's AI ambitions, particularly its Ernie Bot, show promise, but the company's stock may follow a pattern of sharp upturns followed by large fades.
  • Among China's equity universe, Internet platforms like Baidu tend to be the most volatile.

China's Internet Sector - especially its platform names - will perpetually be under the government's watchful eye

Investors are wrapping up 2023 and entering 2024 with several key conclusions: the first being continued optimism in the U.S. Magnificent 7 Big

Discover high potential stocks with me on intermediate-term timeframes. Join my Substack Community for real-time Strategy and Recommended Entry Levels.Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder and an independent Investment Strategist with a broad focus on U.S. & China stocks. He is a Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack (@LarryCheungCFA). His focus is a combination of long-term direct shares ownership combined with options selling to generate additional portfolio alpha. His experience includes formerly working in the Buyside on Macroeconomic Research and Credit Strategies. He is regularly invited to share his research at national conferences on topics related to Real Estate and the U.S./China macroeconomic outlook.On Seeking Alpha, Larry and his research team look forward to providing commentary and publishing company research across single-name companies and ETFs in industries that they believe have long-term growth opportunities. Implementation is shared on Substack.Let's connect and win together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIDU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

