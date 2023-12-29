Frank Armstrong/iStock via Getty Images

The Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) is a Bismarck, North Dakota-based construction materials and contracting company, with products ranging from aggregate, asphalt, building materials, cement, ready-mix concrete, etc. The company, until earlier this year, was a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group (MDU).

Knife River Q3'23 Presentation

Through these activities, Knife River has recorded Q3'23 revenues of $1.09bn- a 12% YoY increase- alongside an EBITDA of $241.4mn- a 40% increase- and a free cash flow of $203.43mn.

Introduction

As of current, Knife River operates across 14 states, using its vertically integrated operational infrastructure to support higher margin offerings at volume. The firm maintains four principal verticals, including aggregates- which are the raw materials produced from quarries, such as gravel or sand- ready-mix concrete, which has both retail and commercial applications, asphalt, which will most directly benefit from increased infrastructure investment, and contracting services, which enhances company resilience and is focused towards leveraging public investment megatrends.

Knife River Q3'23 Presentation

For broad-based, long-run growth, Knife River has developed the 'EDGE' strategy, combining margin expansion with fiscal discipline, scale growth, and quality orientation to maximize stakeholder and shareholder satisfaction. By 2025, this strategy seeks to yield diversified revenue growth, cash flow growth in line with EBITDA growth, continuous EBITDA margin improvement, and enhance industry-leading ROIC. Beyond even this timeframe, Knife River aims to increase its aggregate mix, achieve a 20%+ EBITDA margin, and become the premiere firm in the markets in which it operates.

Knife River Q3'23 Presentation

Due to this operational strategy and vision, and due to the firm's prudent capital deployment strategy, I rate Knife River a 'buy', even in spite of the firm trading at fair value.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Quarter Performance

Since Knife River IPO-ed so recently, we cannot, as is standard, assess trailing-year performance, although I find it more informative. Thus, we will be looking at the company's trailing quarter.

In the past quarter, Knife River's stock- up 40.69%- has outperformed both TradingView's Construction Industry Index- up 18.41%- and the broader market, as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 11.90%.

Knife River (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Since the construction industry is highly capital intensive, it makes sense that the sector would stand to benefit disproportionately from the recently relaxed monetary attitudes of the Fed and adjacent central banks.

On the other hand, I believe that Knife River's outperformance of even the construction industry is a testament to the company's positioning in terms of capitalizing on increased infrastructure investment.

Comparable Companies

The construction materials industry is highly commodified- the differences between the products of Knife River and any given producer of asphalt or aggregate materials are marginal at best. Given this, I chose to compare Knife River either to similarly-sized construction materials firms or larger construction material companies as a whole. This group includes the Denver, Colorado aggregate producer, Summit Materials (SUM), the San Pedro, Mexico-based CEMEX (CX), and the group of diversified building materials businesses, CRH (CRH).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, Knife River has experienced best-in-class price action over the trailing quarter, likely as a result of its geographic and segmentational positioning- principally in contracting services- to leverage lower-rate-driven investment.

Despite this run-up, I believe Knife River demonstrates solid, but not superior, multiples-based value and- especially- growth capabilities.

For instance, Knife River sustains the second-lowest P/S ratio and the second-highest book value per share.

Additionally, the company maintains the highest ROE of 16.60%, the highest ROA of 7.25%, and overall has a low debt/equity- though some competitors have even lower debt levels- which enables long-run reinvestment and growth.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the net present value of Knife River is $71.02, meaning, that at its current price of $66.91, the stock is undervalued by 6%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 9%, balancing Knife River's flexible cap structure with an overall higher cost of capital. For the lack of a history surrounding Knife River's revenue growth, I projected the firm's revenue growth to be in line with the 3.8% CAGR of the construction materials industry, but an EBITDA margin at ~14%, reflecting the firm's anticipatory 2025 goals.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation model, on the other hand, estimates a slight overvaluation by 2%, measuring a relative value of $65.67.

Therefore, taking an average of my NPV and Alpha Spread's relative value, the fair value of Knife River should be $68.35, representing a ~2% undervaluation, meaning the stock essentially trades at fair value.

Private & Public Capital Inflow in Infrastructure Supports Knife River's Fundamentals

Core to Knife River's strategic theme remains the promise of greater private and public infrastructure investment. And while infrastructure as an asset class has grown to >$1tn through a combination of public and private investment, the continuation of this growth is contingent upon investor sentiment around returns. JPMorgan's (JPM) asset management team, in assessing the multiple on invested capital by asset class, has found that after US private real estate and tied with global equities- both of which have greater implied volatility than infrastructure- core private infrastructure investments have the greatest MOIC at 2.5x. As such, we can extrapolate continued private investment in infrastructure products, while legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act or the trillion-dollar Build Back Better plans guarantee public investment.

Multiple on Invested Capital by Asset Class Over the Past Decade (JP Morgan Asset Management Core Infrastructure Outlook)

The firm also maintains industry-beating gross margins across all segments, all the while seeing multi-percent growth in nearly all its verticals. This is the result of heavy expense base management through its vertical integration of all segments.

Knife River Q3'23 Presentation

The latter discussed scale and margin growth capabilities all feed into Knife River's broader capital deployment strategy. Knife River's capital allocation targets- above all- improved financial flexibility, the development, through organic and opportunistic inorganic growth, of strong, risk-mitigating cash flows, and gradual portfolio optimization and deleveraging. Although the firm currently does not pay a dividend nor is it committed to share buybacks, the firm is positioning itself to be capable of strong capital returns in the long run.

Knife River Q3'23 Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my positive sentiment of Knife River, estimating a 1Y price target of $77.00, representing a 14.46% price increase.

TradingView

Even at the minimum projected price target of $75.00, analysts anticipate an 11.49% price appreciation.

I believe this reflects Wall Street sentiment that the market is underpricing the growth built into Knife River's operational strategy.

Risks & Challenges

Higher Cost of Capital May Restrain Knife River & Downstream Demand

While Knife River maintains an above-peer-average debt/equity- as seen in the 'Comparable Companies' section- the firm's sensitivity to potentially sticky interest rates is not limited to its own debt payments. In the capital-intensive construction industry, the demand for Knife River's products and services is constrained by higher capital costs, which may reduce infrastructure construction volumes.

Political Environment & Subsequent Compliance Costs May Harm Knife River

Since the infrastructure bull case for Knife River is contingent upon investment in aggregates or asphalt-heavy projects, the rising favorability of public transit investments over highways and roads may reduce the demand for Knife River's products. Even more so, with these construction materials being carbon-intensive, increased regulatory pressures may increase compliance costs concerning the firm's emissions levels.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Knife River's vertical integration and general positioning makes it a likely winner in the infrastructure investment boom, particularly with the potential for rates to come down in 2024.