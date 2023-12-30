Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crocs: There May Be More Pain Ahead

Dec. 30, 2023 12:00 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • CROX's forward guidance has implied impacted margins for HeyDude, attributed to the elevated overhead and distribution network costs.
  • Combined with HeyDude's underwhelming FQ3'23 sales/ FQ4'23 guidance, we can understand why shareholders have remained bearish on the management's latest acquisition.
  • Consumer discretionary spending is still tight, with NKE already warning "higher promotional activities to counter the slowing sales in North America," implying impacted demand/ margins.
  • While CROX has been able to report growing sales in the North American region, it appears that Mr. Market prefers to be cautious for now, with multiple footwear stocks already plunging in sympathy afterwards.
  • With CROX no longer offering a compelling growth story and no dividends to look forward to, we believe that the stock may at best trade sideways ahead, until HeyDude is able to generate convincing growth in sales.

We previously covered Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CROX) in September 2023, discussing its underwhelming prospects ahead, thanks to the immense pulled forward growth during the hyper-pandemic period and the painful normalization in demand over the next few years.

Combined with

Comments (3)

a
aaneelu
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (35)
Its sad that both market and author are applying NKE’s view on other brands. why can’t we read it that customer is NOT willing to spend easily on Nike products but are buying products like Crocs, On etc which is supported by their sales numbers and customers instinct to buy something new rather than regular routine stuff. I strongly feel Crocs going to throw strong results and greater profit margins while reducing debt and shares buy back and growth in new markets while maintaining decent growth in american market. After all these are footwear and one dont buy every month.
P
Pradiyie
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (1.22K)
Crox is a buy here.Crox itself is worth 150+ in Stock without considering Heydude.Nike with single digit growth is trading at 30 PE and this with double digit growth is trading at 8PE.Institutional holding at 93% and I have loaded before the Holiday quarter!
b
benet1800
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (1.37K)
Your article is spot on. I feel the exact same way. This is a very volatile stock. And is quite risky at this time even with the undervaluation. And of course pays no dividend. But I’ve been utilizing the stock quite a bit this week positioning myself to benefit from sideways or downward pressure even if it goes up, I’ll benefit. But I do not believe this is a time to buy the stock. One needs to really look at the technicals before jumping in and right now they’re all pointing down. And keep in mind, we are only talking about two product lines here. Great assessment thank you.
