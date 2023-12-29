Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Physicians Realty Trust Offers A Solid Dividend And Exposure To Healthcare

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
447 Followers

Summary

  • Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT that owns and leases medical properties, with 95% of its properties currently leased.
  • The company has experienced significant growth, increasing its portfolio from $124 million to $5.8 billion since its IPO.
  • Potential risks include the loss of REIT designation and potential cuts to doctors' reimbursements, but the company is proactive in mitigating these risks.

Young Female Doctor discussing a medical report with a senior female patient with medical record

wilpunt

In the past, I’ve been a big fan of mortgage REITs. It’s a straightforward system, easy to understand, and pays very generous yields. The downside is it's all basically residential real estate, and sometimes you just want a REIT exposed to something

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
447 Followers
Jason Ditz is the Senior Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 20 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (107)
Thanks for the feedback guys. Previous articles did such a thorough coverage of the Healthpeak deal I thought that I should try to focus on other aspects of the company instead of just repeating what they said. It probably was worth a mention and link at least though.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (1.72K)
I’ve owned DOC in the past, I don’t see loss of REIT status as any greater threat for them than any other eREIT, but I do see potential issues where physicians who only need vanilla office space get courted by holders of high vacancy office buildings. Also, on your comments regarding REIT yields… it’s important to remember REIT dividend distributions are taxed as ordinary income, never qualified dividends as is the case with most common stocks.

PS: Should have mentioned PEAK deal in article.
M
MadiR
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (140)
Probably should have mentioned the deal with PEAK
D
Dr0Doom
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (1.44K)
@MadiR ...and the subsequent dividend cut coming soon.
w
wernerhold
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (70)
I find it hard to believe that there is no mention of the fact that DOC is in a merger agreement with PEAK. Might be worth a mention.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.