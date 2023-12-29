Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Capital: 40+ Big-Yield BDCs, Compared

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this report, we compare 40+ big-yield BDCs, including a special focus on industry stalwart, Ares Capital.
  • After comparing the BDCs on a variety of metrics, we dive into the specifics on Ares, including a discussion of how it's fortifying its financials for a potential macroeconomic storm.
  • We conclude with our strong opinion about investing in BDCs at this point in the market cycle, and our specific views on investing in Ares Capital, in particular.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Big Dividends PLUS. Learn More »
Money stack USA dollar banknotes

40+ Big Yield BDCs, Blue Harbinger

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

In this report, we compare 40+ big-yield BDCs, including a special focus on industry stalwart, Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). Specifically, we rank the BDCs based on various metrics, including price-to-book value, dividend yield and a variety of other factors. We then dive into the

You can view the complete rankings in this new report: Top 10 Big Yields, Ranked: BDCs, CEFs, REITs and More. Frankly, as 2024 begins, it's a truly fantastic time to be a big-yield investor. 

And if you are interested in even more income investment ideas, consider a subscription to Big Dividends PLUS, where you'll get instant access to the holdings in our 29-stock High Income NOW Portfolio, plus a lot more. We're currently offering 45% Off all new annual subscriptions.

Learn More - Get Instant Access. *Offer expires Sun, Dec 31st.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
18.87K Followers

I am a small business owner at mark-hines.com and at blueharbinger.com. I also run the Seeking Alpha Investing Group Service Big Dividends PLUS.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

k
kevn1111
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (11.73K)
👍
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (2.16K)
Nice article. I started purchasing ARCC in 2018 with reinvested dividends and have added over the years when the stock was below $18. Management is very highly regarded and spillover of $1.19 per share provides a cushion in troubled times
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.