Michael M. Santiago

Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have been a meaningful underperformer vs the broader market this year, rising just 13% However, shares have surged over the past two months by over 30%. Frankly, this has been a difficult year for the company as it exits its failed efforts in the consumer space, and higher interest rates have weighed on its advisory activities. But with rates coming down, Goldman is poised to meaningfully grow earnings in 2024, potentially setting up the stock for further upside.

Seeking Alpha

Through three quarters, Goldman has earned $17.39 per share, generating a return on equity of just 7.6% this year. With a cost of equity capital likely 8-10%, Goldman has not met this hurdle, during a year in which many banks have reported double-digit ROEs thanks to higher interest rates. Goldman though is not a traditional bank with a large loan book and deposit base on which it earns net interest income (NII). So far this year, Goldman has generated just $5 billion of interest income out of $35 billion in revenue.

Higher rates can help NII, but this line-item does not drive the company’s results. As such, should we see rates continue to fall and the Federal Reserve execute on several rate cuts as expected, Goldman should not see much of a headwind. Rather, I actually expect the company to benefit.

Higher interest rates have a decelerating effect on financial activity. They make it harder and more costly to raise and borrow money. They also make it harder to do M&A. As one of the leading investment banks and advisory firms, this has been a meaningful headwind for the business. As you can see below, net revenues for Goldman are down about 5% this year with Global Banking & Markets down 9%.

Goldman Sachs

In global banking and markets, investment banking is about 20% of revenue and has been down 17% year over year. FICC trading is over 40% of revenue with the remainder equities. FICC has been down 16% while equities are flat. Investment banking has been weighed down by the fact that M&A volumes fell 18% last year to the lowest in a decade at $3 trillion. However, management recently said that they see “improved conditions” for M&A.

With a soft landing looking more likely, companies should be more willing to engage in M&A, increasing advisory fees for Goldman. Additionally, most M&A transactions also require either debt or equity issuance, which means potential underwriting fees for Goldman. According to Moody’s, issuance is up low-to-mid single-digits (from a low level in 2022), which is lower than the summer’s projection. Underwriting fees are higher on structured products and leveraged loans than investment grade. This mix shift has been a meaningful revenue headwind for Goldman in 2023.

Moody's

With longer-term interest rates declining, we should see the issuance pipeline across products improve in 2024, helping to generate more revenue for Goldman. Additionally, there have been 108 IPOs in 2023, up from 71 last year, aided by a late-year increase of offerings from Instacart and Arm Holdings. Still, volume has been quite low. With technology valuations significantly recovered, there is likely a large backlog of private firms that venture capital is looking to take public and cash out of.

While the US economy has weathered higher interest rates quite well, they have caused a “financial transactions” recession with subdued levels of M&A activity, IPOs, and structured product issuance. Because Goldman is a “Wall Street” not a “Main Street” bank, this has been a headwind for the company. As interest rates normalize and this pent-up demand for transactions materializes, Goldman’s bankers should be much busier in 2024 getting deals done and driving revenue for the firm.

Aside from investment banking, Goldman has a large asset & wealth management business. This unit has been a tale of two cities. On the bright side, management fees are up 7% from last year at $2.4 billion in Q3. With the stock and bond markets both rallying during Q4, assets should continue to rise, leaving the company poised for further revenue growth in 2024. As you can see below, Goldman has also been an asset winner, consistently seeing long-term asset inflows.

Goldman Sachs

This provides a secure and growing base for recurring fee revenue. While this part of the business is doing well, Goldman’s own investments have done quite poorly. In Q3, it took $496 million in losses, primarily in real estate. In Q2, it took $1.2 billion in impairments on principal investments. It also has taken about a $600 million impairment on Greensky. These losses have reduced earnings per share by about $6. Now, real estate valuations in particular are quite closely correlated to interest rates. The below chart compares the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to the long-term bonds (TLT). Since July, they have moved in remarkable correlation.

Seeking Alpha

Goldman’s impairments have been through 9/30, near the bottom seen in the publicly-traded sector. Now, in my view, real estate has some structural headwinds, particularly related to office. However, lower interest rates do support valuations and will make it easier for even some troubled properties to roll over debt. With Goldman fairly aggressive in marking down its own investments, there is the potential to exit some of these and free up capital, perhaps at prices even above 9/30 levels. This is another way in which Goldman could prove to be a beneficiary of normalized interest rates.

Even as the company has faced challenges this year, compensation and benefits are up 5% this year. Essentially, management has insulated staff from some of these one-time losses, rather than reduce the bonus pool. With shares having underperformed, there is likely to be ongoing pressure on management to control expenses. In 2023, we have seen a loss of operating leverage with revenue falling more quickly than expenses. However, in 2024, as revenue starts to come back, I expect to see management keep a tight lid on expense growth to recover lost operating margin and bring ROE back into the double-digits.

Goldman is also well capitalized with a 14.8% common tier one equity ratio (CET1), well above its 13% minimum. Because it is largely a trading firm, it has only $2.6 billion of accumulated other comprehensive losses in AOCI, rather than the large unrealized losses held by other banks. As a consequence, it has continued share repurchases, doing $1.5 billion in Q3, reducing the share count by 4% over the past year. With a one-time FDIC assessment in Q4, buybacks are likely to be slower and then recover in 2024.

Goldman should earn about $23-$24 in 2023. Just by not repeating one-time impairments or real estate losses, earnings should be $30 in 2024. A return to 2022 levels of M&A advisory and issuance patterns should be worth about $4-5 in EPS while a higher starting asset base for its asset management unit should add ~$2 in EPS. In other words, I expect Goldman to grow earnings by about 50% in 2024 to ~$36. With its buyback likely to reduce the share count 3-4%, that could grow to $37.

That leaves shares with a 10.5x forward multiple, which I view as attractive for a premiere franchise set to report meaningful earnings growth. Goldman has a $292.37 tangible book value. I expect to see shares trade to about 1.5x book value, or about $440, or 12x earnings next year. Goldman should be a significant beneficiary of lower rates as that leads to a recovery in financial sector activity, making the stock attractive today with over 14% of upside.