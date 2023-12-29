Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Goldman Sachs Should Benefit From Lower Interest Rates In 2024

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs shares have underperformed the broader market this year, but have surged over the past two months.
  • The company has faced challenges due to its failed consumer efforts and higher interest rates, but is poised to grow earnings in 2024.
  • Lower interest rates are expected to benefit Goldman Sachs by increasing financial sector activity, M&A advisory fees, and underwriting revenue growth.

Stock Market Opens Ahead Of Fed Chair Powell"s Speech In Jackson Hole

Michael M. Santiago

Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have been a meaningful underperformer vs the broader market this year, rising just 13% However, shares have surged over the past two months by over 30%. Frankly, this has been a difficult year for the

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.33K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.