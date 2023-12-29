triloks/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

All too often, investors stick close to their comfort zone, be it a style, such as growth, value, or momentum. Some choose to invest all their money in one sector they work closely with, technology or healthcare. A tendency to over-allocate to one home country is even more common than those biases.

However, overlooking investments outside our wheelhouse is a big mistake. In today's article, we'll discuss one niche in particular: Indian Small Caps.

Investing in the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) offers a gateway to the high-growth potential of Indian small-cap companies. These companies, usually in the earlier stages of their development, can possess a superior capacity for growth. Alternatively, others are undervalued, providing a prime opportunity for investors to get more bang for their buck.

This ETF offers investors exposure to the dynamic Indian economy, which is rich with growth prospects and arguably essential for diversifying beyond the familiar American market. Including this ETF can help you broaden geographic diversity and gain exposure to the vibrant investment landscape of the world's largest democracy.

The Indian Investment Thesis

One of the most attractive qualities regarding investing in India is its fast-growing economy, which helps support established businesses of all sorts. India's GDP growth of 8.7% YoY stands out in a global landscape where many economies grapple with slowdowns. Helping to support that strong economic indicator is its sustained consumer demand, especially from urban areas, which forms a significant portion of its GDP growth.

In a country of over 1.4 billion people, the continued strength of consumer spending is a vital sign of economic health. Furthermore, the Indian government's increased capital expenditure, as seen in its significant rise in spending in the first half of the fiscal year, is a powerful driver of this growth. This proactive fiscal approach, particularly in light of the upcoming national election in May of next year, underscores the government's commitment to bolstering the economy through 2024.

Another plus is the Reserve Bank of India's comparatively mild approach to interest rate hikes, which has also played a role in maintaining the stability and attractiveness of the Indian market.

Historically, small-cap companies have a track record of outperforming at the onset of a new bull market, as they are often more agile and responsive to economic recoveries. With the United States showing positive signs of recovery, this upturn is likely to have a ripple effect on global markets, including India.

About The Fund

First, let's get ahead of it; while I believe this is a great fund, there is one notable lowlight that needs to be addressed. Its impressive performance and diversification benefits are accompanied by a notable caveat: a high expense ratio of 0.74%.

This fee is steep compared to many domestic funds, which might give potential investors pause (and for good reason). Despite this, the fund has generated strong returns over most all-time frames, from 9.43% since its inception to an outstanding 21.79% over the past three years.

However, it's important to contextualize the high expense ratio. While 0.74% may seem costly, compared to many US-based funds, replicating a similar portfolio directly in the local Indian market could be significantly more expensive and complex. This complexity arises from various factors, including foreign exchange costs, different regulatory environments, and potential difficulties in accessing certain small-cap stocks directly as an international investor.

Working in the fund's favor, is its low Equity Beta of 0.45 as of November 30, 2023, which further enhances its appeal by indicating a low correlation with the US market, thus offering substantial diversification benefits. This is particularly valuable for investors looking to mitigate risks associated with the US market fluctuations.

Another notable point is that the composition of the fund may not align with traditional value-oriented approaches, as indicated by its low dividend yields and higher P/E ratio, reflecting its focus on the growth-centric nature of the Indian small-cap segment. This aspect, combined with its broad sector coverage, from Industrials to Information Technology, adds to its uniqueness and potential as a growth-driven investment option.

That is not to say there are no value stocks within the fund; there are many; it just so happens that the Indian market skews towards growth stocks and has higher valuations in general.

Speaking of those holdings, lets talk about a few of them.

The Top 10 Holdings

Ticker Name Sector Weight (%) COFORGE COFORGE LTD Information Technology 1.49 FEDERALBNK FEDERAL BANK LTD Financials 1.12 KPITTECH KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Information Technology 1.01 MFSL MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD Financials 0.93 ZEEL ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD Communication 0.93 PHOENIXLTD PHOENIX MILLS LTD Real Estate 0.89 VOLTAS VOLTAS LTD Industrials 0.79 POLICYBZR PB FINTECH LTD Financials 0.78 CYIENT CYIENT LTD Information Technology 0.78 DIXON DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LTD Consumer Discretionary 0.78 Click to enlarge

Focusing on the fund's top 10 holdings, we see a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors. Notably, even the largest holding, Coforge, constitutes a modest 1.49% of the fund's total weight, underscoring the fund's impressive diversification spread across nearly 500 companies.

For the sake of brevity, I can't explore all of these companies, but let's highlight a few to shed light on the growth prospects for a few of these companies right here.

Coforge

Coforge, previously known as NIIT Technologies, is an Indian multinational IT company headquartered in Noida, India, and New Jersey, United States, with its stock listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

The company was established in 1992 and has expanded through various acquisitions, including the UK Insurance Solutions Company in 2006, Sabre Philippines Development Center, and a controlling interest in RuleTek. Key milestones include the rebranding from NIIT Technologies to Coforge in 2020 and acquiring a 60% stake in SLK Global Solutions in 2021.

Its stock has more than tripled over the past five years! This is an illustration of how investors in this fund are able to capitalize on the rapidly growing Indian IT market.

Voltas

Looking at another holding, Voltas Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading player in India's air conditioning and home appliances sector. Founded in 1954, the company has experienced significant sales growth, primarily supported by the rapidly expanding Indian consumer market. Voltas has established itself as India's largest air conditioning brand known for its diverse range of products, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines.

As the Indian consumer matures and disposable incomes grow, that is likely to lead to greater investments in costly purchases like air conditioners and refrigerators. While the stock has been highly volatile over the past five years, it's still up over 80% in that time.

Phoenix Mills

Finally, Phoenix Mills Ltd is renowned as India's largest retail-led mixed-use developer and has significantly influenced the Indian real estate sector. Its expansive portfolio includes retail malls, entertainment complexes, commercial spaces, and hospitality units.

Established in 1905 and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company has evolved from a textile manufacturing firm to a leading real estate developer, with landmark projects like High Street Phoenix in Mumbai and multiple Phoenix MarketCity malls across India.

The company's growth, fueled by the upsurge in Indian consumer spending and real estate market dynamics, continues to shape and benefit from the evolving landscape of India's rapidly developing consumer market.

As a result of its strategy, shares have nearly quadrupled in just five years.

Caveat

While the cases of these companies present intriguing opportunities for in-depth exploration, it's important to note that this overview is not an exhaustive analysis of each company. Instead, it highlights this fund's diverse and potential investment opportunities, offering a glimpse into the varied landscape of promising ventures it encompasses.

Three Big Risks

As with all funds, there is risk involved. Investing in Indian small-cap stocks is no different, entailing distinct challenges, such as liquidity, currency, and economic risks.

Let's start with the first of those three: liquidity risk arises due to lower trading volumes, making it difficult to buy or sell large quantities without impacting stock prices. This can lead to a dire situation during market downturns if liquidity were to dry up and investors try to flee stock simultaneously. As such, increased volatility should be expected.

Currency risk is another significant concern for international investors, as fluctuations between their home currency and the Indian Rupee can substantially affect investment returns. This risk is often more pronounced in emerging markets like India. For savvy investors, this risk can be mitigated through hedging.

Finally, the Indian economy's vulnerability to rapid changes and downturns poses an economic risk, especially for small-cap companies with limited financial resilience, potentially leading to greater financial instability. Larger companies often have more flexible balance sheets and relationships with more banks, which only bolsters that flexibility. The fund's diversification helps to protect investors against this risk.

Conclusion

In summary, this exploration into the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has revealed many promising investment opportunities within the dynamic Indian small-cap market. However, it's crucial to remember that this overview is not a comprehensive analysis of each company within the fund but rather an illustration of the potential within this diverse investment landscape.

The fund's varied holdings, from IT upstarts like Coforge to real estate leaders like Phoenix Mills, underscore the growth prospects amid a burgeoning Indian economy. Nonetheless, investors must be mindful of inherent risks such as liquidity, currency fluctuations, and economic vulnerability, especially in the context of small-cap investments in an emerging market like India.

This awareness, combined with the fund's potential for high returns and diversification, makes it an intriguing option for those looking to expand their investment horizons.

I rate the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF a "Buy."