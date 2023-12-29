Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Electric: LEAP Engine Fuels Aerospace Growth; Buy The Stock Before The Spin-Off

Dec. 29, 2023 12:24 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
431 Followers

Summary

  • General Electric plans to spin off GE Aerospace and introduce GE Vernova in Q2 2024, with GE Aerospace maintaining its listing on the NYSE.
  • GE Aerospace specializes in commercial and military aircraft engines and aftermarket services, with service revenue making up 70% of its total revenues.
  • The company holds a leading market position, has a track record of organic revenue growth, and is expected to benefit from ongoing funding for advanced engine development.

General Electric Global Operations Center. GE will spin off its lower-growth businesses to focus on aviation.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has unveiled its plan to spin off GE Vernova and introduce GE Aerospace at the start of the second quarter of 2024. Despite this change, GE Aerospace will maintain its listing

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
431 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.