General Electric (NYSE:GE) has unveiled its plan to spin off GE Vernova and introduce GE Aerospace at the start of the second quarter of 2024. Despite this change, GE Aerospace will maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the familiar ticker symbol 'GE.' I believe GE Aerospace represents a profitable and structurally sound growth business. Consequently, I recommend investors consider acquiring GE shares before the spinoff, initiating coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a fair value estimate of $154 per share.

Attractive GE Aerospace Business

GE Aerospace specializes in the sale of commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, as well as electric power and mechanical aircraft systems. In addition to equipment sales, the company offers comprehensive aftermarket services to its customers. Notably, service revenue constitutes approximately 70% of GE Aerospace's total revenues.

I favor GE Aerospace's business for several reasons. Firstly, the company holds a leading market position in both commercial and defense propulsion systems and services. This prominent market standing allows them to outpace overall market growth. According to Safran’s (OTCPK:SAFRF) capital market day, the global aircraft capacity is projected to grow in the range of 3-4.2% annually, surpassing global GDP growth. Consequently, it's reasonable to anticipate GE Aerospace growing at around 5% or even higher.

Secondly, GE Aerospace boasts a robust track record of organic revenue growth. The table below illustrates the organic revenue growth for GE Aerospace, averaging around 8% before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirdly, nearly 70% of the segment revenues for GE Aerospace come from aftermarket services, which exhibit a highly recurring nature. This significant service component plays a crucial role in mitigating overall growth volatility.

Lastly, there's positive news on the horizon as both the House and the Senate have committed to ongoing funding for advanced engine development for the F-35. The support for propulsion research initiatives bodes well for GE and is expected to contribute to revenue growth in the coming years.

Commercial Engines and Services

GE is a key player in manufacturing jet engines for commercial airframes. Additionally, the company offers maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, along with spare parts sales to commercial customers. During a recent conference, the management team provided a forecast, anticipating mid-teens growth in the commercial business over the next two years. This optimistic outlook is supported by their thorough understanding of inventory levels within their Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) partners.

Moreover, a significant factor contributing to Aerospace's growth is price increase. Historically, the company has successfully implemented mid-single-digit price increases on an annual basis. Looking ahead, they project a continued mid-single-digit pricing growth from FY23 to FY25.

The upcoming generation of LEAP engines stands as the primary catalyst for significant growth in GE's commercial Aerospace business. Projections indicate the sale of approximately 1,700 LEAP engines this year, with expectations to reach 2,000 units next year. Notably, GE's LEAP engines are utilized in all Boeing and select Airbus narrow-body jets, and the business is conducted in collaboration with France's Safran through their joint venture, CFM International.

As highlighted in Safran's capital market day, LEAP engines are set to progressively replace the previous generation of engines over the next decade. A high-single-digit compound annual growth rate is anticipated for the period spanning 2022 to 2030.

I believe both GE and Safran have successfully navigated through the supply-chain challenges posed by the pandemic. Presently, their enhanced manufacturing capabilities allow for an increased supply of LEAP engines to the market, facilitating the replacement of CFM50 engines. This replacement cycle serves as a robust growth catalyst for GE over the next decade.

GE anticipates that their growth will be driven by mid-single-digit price increases, coupled with the overall growth in global air traffic.

Financial Analysis and Outlook

GE has successfully completed the spin-off of its Healthcare business, leaving Aerospace, Renewable Energy, and Power as the remaining pillars. Traditionally, Healthcare and Aerospace have been highly profitable for the company, while Renewable Energy is undergoing a turnaround due to past losses, and Power operates in a low-margin segment. Following the spin-off of Renewable Energy and Power, GE will transition into a pure Aerospace business. The volatility in GE's growth profile in the past was influenced by the cyclical nature of Renewable Energy and Power businesses.

GE Aerospace demonstrates a robust financial profile, marked by a notable increase in operating margin. The segment's operating margin expanded from 5.6% in FY20 to an impressive 18.3% in FY22, driven by solid organic revenue growth. Overall, GE maintains a strong balance sheet, and I anticipate an improvement in gross debt leverage following the completion of the separation. This positive shift is expected as Power and Renewable Energy, characterized by low-margin and unprofitable businesses, are separated from the company.

GE Aerospace achieved robust results in Q3 FY23, marked by an impressive 18% growth in both organic orders and revenue. The quarter also witnessed a substantial expansion in operating margins. Particularly noteworthy is the stellar performance of GE Aerospace, experiencing a remarkable 34% growth in orders and a substantial 25% increase in organic revenue. The segment's profit demonstrated a significant organic year-over-year improvement of 33%, primarily attributed to strong growth in services.

With the robust growth witnessed in GE Aerospace, the company has revised its full-year guidance to reflect low teens revenue growth, an adjusted EPS range of $2.55 to $2.65, and a free cash flow projection of $4.7 to $5.1 billion. The notable growth in GE Aerospace, as implied by the updated guidance, suggests a growth rate in the low 20% range for the segment.

I anticipate a strong guidance for FY24 in the upcoming quarter, as the impressive order growth in FY23 serves as a leading indicator for future revenue growth. These substantial order gains are expected to translate into actual revenue growth in FY24. Furthermore, a potential interest rate cut by the Fed could contribute to overall economic strength, benefiting all major businesses within GE.

Valuation

I anticipate a revenue growth of 13% in FY23, aligning with their low-teens guidance. For normalized growth, I project Aerospace to expand by 8%, comprising a 5% increase in pricing and a 3% boost from global traffic growth, as previously discussed. For Power and Renewable Energy, a 5% growth is anticipated, reflecting ongoing improvements in the offshore business and aligning with historical averages. Given that Aerospace accounts for 34% of total revenue, the overall growth rate is expected to reach 6%.

The improvement in margins is attributed to both operating leverage and the successful turnaround of the Renewable Energy business. The valuation model employs a 10% discount rate, 4% terminal growth, and a 21% tax rate, resulting in a fair value estimate of $154 per share.

Key Risks

China exposure: China accounts for approximately 8% of the group's revenue, experiencing a decline of 10% in FY22 and 3.4% in FY21. The current economic challenges in China pose near-term headwinds for GE. I am cautious about the Chinese economy's swift recovery, given its vulnerability to the global economic slowdown and weakened consumer consumption trends.

Alstom case: GE acquired Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) power business in 2015, but the deal led to legal proceedings concerning alleged anti-competitive conduct and improper payments. Consequently, in FY22 and FY21, GE had reserves of $455 million and $567 million, respectively. This setback suggests that GE may have faced challenges in conducting thorough due diligence for these acquisitions.

Conclusion

Considering GE Aerospace's status as a high-quality growth business, I strongly recommend investors to consider acquiring GE shares prior to the spinoff. I initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating and assign a fair value of $154 per share.