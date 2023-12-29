Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks For 2024

Dec. 29, 2023 12:47 PM ETSCHD, JEPI, BIZD, GLD, SLV, REIT, XLU, AMLP, ET, O, VIRT1 Comment
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Successful dividend investing requires proper diversification, not just picking stocks.
  • Broadly diversified ETFs may not be enough for sufficient diversification, or at least may meaningfully underperform an intelligently weighted portfolio.
  • We share three undervalued and high-yielding dividend stocks that are expected to thrive amidst the shifting macroeconomic and geopolitical landscapes expected to unfold in 2024.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hand flipping of 2023 to 2024 on wooden block cube for preparation new year change and start new business target strategy concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Successful long-term fundamentals-and-value-focused dividend investing requires more than just picking the right kinds of stocks. It also requires properly diversifying your portfolio. Given that we are not macroeconomic-focused investors, we do not completely weight our portfolio towards a single sector that

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for Black Friday!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
17.83K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLV, GLD, ET, O, ET.PR.I, VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
1TurboTrader
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (577)
I stopped reading at O realty income . Thinking Not this again!
Not enough dividend to growth to bother w this one yet it keeps being pumped over and over and over and over .

And virue was a great buy at 17 but at 20 it’s topped out , could it go up. Sure is it likely long term nope. Look at the 5 year for comparison .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
JEPI--
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.