In a hot market, arbitrage can be attractive

This market is on a tear. Some might argue that all the growth for 2024 has already been baked in during this "Santa Claus" rally in December. People are suffering FOMO [fear of missing out] after Jerome Powell's recent comments lit the fuse. Being tied up in money markets all year is akin to remaining celibate.

The following merger deal is perfect for my taste. An undervalued stock with a 19.5% upside to the merger. These stocks usually have a very low correlation to market volatility and help protect your downside if you believe the market is overheated and still want to invest.

Grocery stores not named Walmart have been pummelled

Today we're pitting two U.S. Grocery giants up against one another to see where the value lies in the two beaten-down consumer staples. Both Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are two store brands I grew up with. In my neck of the woods, in the Western part of the United States, Albertsons was more ubiquitous until Kroger took over Smith's, which happened to be the first place I worked when I was a teenager. The takeover was not taken very well by the staff at the time.

Now Kroger aims to take over Albertsons, Déjà vu for me all over again:

The per share cash purchase price of $34.10 payable to Albertsons shareholders in the merger would be reduced by an amount equal to $6.85, which is the per share amount of a special pre-closing cash dividend that was paid on January 20, 2023 to Albertsons shareholders of record as of October 24, 2022. The adjusted per share cash purchase price is expected to be $27.25.

The arbitrage play here stands to net an owner about $4.5 a share in upside from the current price of $22.88, a 19.5% return plus any dividends along the way. If it closes in less than 12 months, the annualized return will be very healthy. This one is slated to close in the first half of the year.

Footprint and revenue sources

KR ACI Stores 2,719 supermarkets across 35 states 2,271 stores across 34 states Total 4990 Click to enlarge

Upon consummation, even after divestitures, the new Kroger will rival the footprint of Walmart (WMT) in the United States.

Revenue sources:

All data from most recent 10K filings

Kroger:

Non Perishable-50% Fresh-23.9% Fuel-12.6% Pharmacy-9% Other-4.5%

Albertsons

Non-perishables-50.8% Fresh-34.3% Pharmacy-8.1% Fuel-5.2% Other-1.6%

Revenue comps

Observing the two, Kroger is more geared toward Fuel with a bit over double the revenue exposure. Albertsons is higher on the "fresh" revenue exposure section. Otherwise, the revenue mixes of the two grocery chains are fairly similar.

Albertsons earnings preview

As I am focusing on Albertsons being the better deal of the two, analysts are looking for a modest quarter-over-quarter increase of 6 cents a share for the EPS GAAP estimate, or about +13% on this metric. Again, the focus for most is the merger going through. Still positive to see growth in the target.

Story up to here

Firstly, let's take a look at the revenue growth trajectories to see which grocery chain is expanding faster:

Actual revenue in dollars

Observations

Kroger is the larger of the two grocery chains by absolute dollar-denominated revenue, but Albertsons has experienced a slightly higher growth rate in revenue since going public.

Although both companies are ancient as grocery store standards go, Albertsons is new to the stock market after launching its IPO in 2020.

Details of the deal

From the most recent 10-Q for Kroger:

In connection with the merger agreement, on October 13, 2022, the Company entered into a commitment letter with certain lenders pursuant to which the lenders have committed to provide a $17,400 senior unsecured bridge term loan facility, which, if entered into, would mature 364 days after the closing date of the merger. The commitments are intended to be drawn to finance the merger with Albertsons only to the extent the Company does not arrange for alternative financing prior to closing.

Unlike the Microsoft/Activision merger deal, this one is being done largely with debt. In a falling rate environment, this deal may become cheaper for Kroger than originally imagined. A 2024 market theme is the return of M&A [Mergers and Acquisitions]. I assume more financing options than expected will be out there to get the deal done to finality. Overall, 2024 should be a good year for starting and finishing M&A deals in my view.

Comparisons

Seeking Alpha

Kroger is a mid-west headquartered company while Albertsons is from Boise Idaho. Kroger has more than double the employees, however, once we take a look at actual owner earnings, the Warren Buffett discount model that adds back depreciation and amortization to net income while subtracting out CAPEX, discounting the final amount at the risk-free rate, shows about the same level of earnings.

Albertsons

Nearly 40% off the high, this stock has fallen far more than Kroger. The bearish thesis around this company is more or less a lack of delivery and e-commerce plans when compared to Kroger, Whole Foods, or Walmart. Albertsons is as traditional as it comes when talking grocery stores. Being absorbed into Kroger will help it modernize. Looking at my local Albertsons, it is in dire need of a little CAPEX.

I felt the same way about Smith's when it was acquired by Kroger. Modernizations and work ethic protocols, dress codes, etc. were implemented promptly. Needless to say, workers were not thrilled about having to shave their faces and tuck in their shirts. They also didn't let the employees graze the hot case at the end of the night, it started to all go right into the trash compactor.

Seeing the transformation of our local Smith's over the past couple of decades after the Kroger acquisition has been amazing from a consumer's perspective. Leaps and bounds beyond the lax appearance of what Smith's once was. Albertsons will probably see the same leaps in remodeling.

Earnings vs share price growth

Since listing, EPS growth has trended above share price growth. A positive observation should we be forced to hold on to the stock should the deal fall apart.

Kroger

Kroger has retained more of its share price since the beginning of the declines in consumer staples, sans Walmart, the price for Kroger has more or less followed earnings.

Earnings vs. share price growth

Opposite of Albertsons, we see a decade long price appreciation in excess of earnings growth. It's not a huge margin, but the opposite of what I like to see in these sorts of comparisons.

Dividend comparison

Seeking Alpha

Both have decent-sized dividends that are well covered. Kroger has a great record of 16 years of consecutive growth. Again, this comparison is more so if we get stuck in the arbitrage trade and decide to keep Albertsons shares at today's prices. Kroger is the more attractive stock for dividend growth investors.

Metrics ACI KR TTM FCF/share 0.61 1.16 FWD Dividend 0.48 3.21 Payout ratio 78% 36% Click to enlarge

The larger difference in payout ratios for earnings versus free cash flow for Albertsons versus Kroger is a net change in cash of -$3.12 Billion, largely due to debt pay-downs. Certainly a function of the deal-making process for the over-indebted grocer. The debt-to-equity ratio may need to hit certain markers before the deal is complete.

Valuations

All numbers TTM courtesy of Seeking Alpha in millions

Albertsons

Net income= 1370.7

Plus D&A= [13707.7+2,387.9]= 3,758.6

Minus CAPEX= [3,758.6-2,177.5]= 1,581.1 owner earnings

Discounted at 5.5% RFR= $28,747 fair market cap

Divided by shares outstanding= [$28,747/575.8]= $49.92/share

Trading at 45% of fair value

Kroger

Net income= 1,903

Plus D&A= [1,903+3,769]=5,672

Minus CAPEX=[5,672-3,724]= 1,984 owner earnings

Discounted at 5.5% RFR=35,418 fair market cap

Divided by shares outstanding=[35,418/720]= $49.19/share

Trading at 91% of fair value

Observation

Looking at the valuations on an owner-earnings model basis, Albertsons is the better deal. The excess leverage is what makes the deal make sense for both parties. Kroger can help them manage the debt load, and the price of $34/share is well under intrinsic value. This is the opposite of the Microsoft/Activision (MSFT) arbitrage of 2022-23 that could be argued was being bought out for a great deal more than intrinsic value. Although I did own some Activision, I dreaded the deal falling through much more in that instance.

Buy which?

I would hold Kroger, a strong hold. The new company would be on par with Walmart's footprint but be loaded up with significantly more debt after the combination. We could see a drop in share price after the completion of the acquisition.

I rate Albertsons a strong buy. The arbitrage is attractive, especially if the deal closes in the first half of 2024. If it doesn't close, the stock at this level is trading extremely cheap and worth hanging on to.

Risks

If the FTC blocks the deal, this is a risk. Of course, this is a possible outcome in all merger arbitrage, usually on the basis of anti-trust laws.

Furthermore:

In connection with obtaining the requisite regulatory clearance necessary to consummate the transaction, the Company and Albertsons expect to make store divestitures. Subject to the outcome of the divestiture process and as described in the merger agreement, Albertsons was prepared to establish an Albertsons subsidiary ("SpinCo"). SpinCo would be spun-off to Albertsons shareholders immediately prior to the closing of the merger and operate as a standalone public company. As described in more detail below, on September 8, 2023, the Company and Albertsons announced that they entered into a comprehensive divestiture plan with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC ("C&S")

With the divesture, the two companies should be able to meet the standards of the FTC. Walmart & Amazon alone are two monopolistic competitors that are allowed to exist in this market which will be the basis of many arguments in the merger's defense.

FTC hearing date

Kroger and Albertsons are bracing for a possible Federal Trade Commission lawsuit over their proposed $24.6-billion merger as soon as January as opposition builds against the supermarket mega-deal. Progressive lawmakers and the Teamsters union urged the agency this week to veto the deal after its yearlong probe. The FTC has until Jan. 17 to decide on Kroger's takeover of Albertsons under a timing agreement the companies reached with the agency, according to a court filing in a class action brought by consumers opposed to the deal. The agency's deadline hadn't been disclosed previously.

We should have more information about the merger come Jan. 17th, this could move the stock either way. Should a lawsuit ensue, the close date may be pushed out and the price drop further. Should they decline to go through with a lawsuit, Albertsons will move closer to $27.5.

Summary

This is my favorite type of risk-arbitrage deal, the type where I'm not concerned about being left holding the stock. While the over-indebted Albertsons may not get back to intrinsic value without years of shoveling cash into debt reduction, the price right here is certainly fair. This is a strong buy, especially for those looking for alternative investment strategies that are not directly correlated to a stock market which may have already baked in all of 2024's gains.

Good Luck Everyone and Happy New Year!