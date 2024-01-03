syahrir maulana

Introduction

While the ETF featured here is a blend of Small-Cap stocks, I chose to break that asset class into Value and Growth for the next chart. Historically, Small-Cap Value stocks have outperformed their Growth siblings and the full US stock market, though recent history is more checkered.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Assuming the FOMC is indeed done raising the Federal Funds Rate, how does that affect Small-Cap stocks? This is what S&P Global says about that:

Small cap stocks are heavily impacted by moves in interest rates and since the start of the latest interest rate hiking cycle, US small cap stocks have been on a roller coaster journey. Recent economic data indicating slowing inflation and the growing likelihood of a soft landing for the US economy has been leading market participants to believe that the Fed has now reached peak rates and may even start cutting next year. This sentiment has been pushing small cap stocks higher over the last few weeks. Small cap stocks tend to feel the impact of changes in interest rates more than their large cap equivalents. Not only do small cap companies have a greater dependency on shorter term financing to help them survive but they tend to rely more heavily upon floating rate debt, strengthening the immediate impact of any increases in interest rates upon their profits.

Source: S&P Global Small-Cap analysis

I have geared my portfolio in the belief that rates have peaked and there will not be a recession in 2024. With banks tightening their lending standards, the ability to raise funds in the market at lower costs should allow these companies to stay competitive and grow their revenue streams.

While it was launched in 2017, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) had never been reviewed before by any Seeking Alpha analyst, but two articles appeared as I was finishing up my analysis. I will start with brief index overviews to see how they influence XSHQ's holdings versus SCV ETFs. In other words, how close are Quality and Value selection factors? I also included another SC Blend ETF in the comparison part of this article.

While XSHQ's total history trails the four SC ETFs used as part of this analysis, recent history has shown more promising results. That said, until it truly proves it has the proverbial "better mouse trap", I give XSHQ a Hold rating.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality Index.

Source: seekingalpha.com XSHQ

XSHQ has $104m in AUM and comes with 29bps in fees. The TTM Yield is only 1.14%.

Index review

The S&P SmallCap 600 Quality Index is summarized as such:

The S&P SmallCap 600® Quality Index is designed to measure the 120 highest-quality stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 on the basis of their quality score, which is calculated using three fundamental measures: return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage ratio.

Source: S&P Small-Cap Quality Index

The Methodology document goes into detail on the index construction process. Key points that I feel should improve the selection process over a basic index include:

Use of the z-score process to minimize the impact of outlier data.

Weighting caps that prevent any stock or sector from dominating the ETF.

Limiting the Index to the highest scoring 20% of the basic Index.

The company must have its most recent quarter's earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters' earnings be positive.

That last point I find very important and is not one of the inclusion rules used by other Small-Cap indices.

Holdings review

The sector allocations are as follows, with Industrials having the largest allocation. Unlike Large-Cap ETFs, Technology places 5th, not 1st here, which makes XSHQ a good counterbalance to such ETFs.

invesco.com; compiled by Author

With my belief that a recession is not in the cards, having a 44+% exposure to economically Cyclical and Sensitive industries should provide outperformance compared to Small-Cap ETFs loaded with Defensive industry exposure, where XSHQ has about 10%. Value ratios show the ETF is not overstretched despite its 35% exposure to Growth stocks, which usually have higher valuation ratios. The quality approach, while adding little over the basic or growth ETF long-term, has proven its worth over the past twelve months.

Matching the Index, XSHQ holds 120 stocks, with the Top 20 representing 35% of the portfolio weight. The smallest 20 positions come to only 5% of the portfolio. It only takes 33 positions to break the 50% level, meaning the ETF is fairly concentrated, which has both good and bad points.

invesco.com; compiled by Author

Also, unlike Large-Cap ETFs, the largest positional weight is just over 3%, whereas the largest weight in some Large-Cap ETFs tops 7%. While being less concentrated than some ETFs means fewer big impacts from a few large positions, it increases the odds that most holdings can have a major impact on performance, which is my preference. It also means not having to do extra research into the largest holdings to rate their future prospects.

Distribution review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

Dividend growth has been very inconsistent, but with a yield close to 1%, income is not why one holds this ETF.

Fund comparison

These are the ETFs I decided to compare XSHQ against:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

(XSMO) iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

(IJR) iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

(IJS) Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

All but the first have recent reviews on Seeking Alpha. AVUV is an actively managed ETF, which is why I included it, with the others being index-based.

seekingalpha.com charting

Based on the AUM, the two Invesco ETFs are an afterthought to Small-Cap investors. Having the highest fees doesn't help. Seeking Alpha grades US ETFs on multiple factors, as shown next.

seekingalpha.com ETF grades

The next chart only dates back to late 2019 when AVUV started.

seekingalpha.com charting

XSHQ CAGR since late 2019 places it in the middle of the pack, trailing its follow Invesco ETF. The CAGR AVUV has generated shows how a good active management team can produce Alpha for investors as it has been the clear winner over the past four years.

By removing AVUV, we gain data back to May 2017 when XSHQ started. By switching sources, risk data becomes available too.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

While XSHQ is again in the middle since it launched, more recent history has it 1st or 2nd in CAGR. Over the past 12 months, XSHQ has been ahead of AVUV too! This points out that no one strategy, even within a subset of stocks, is the best 100% of the time. Knowing your investment horizon thus comes into play when picking one or two ETFs for one's Small-Cap strategy.

Portfolio strategy

Deciding to hold a Small-Cap invested ETF is just the start of the due diligence process. As shown with the sample ETFs used in the comparison section of this article, investing in the Small-Cap universe comes with many approaches, and that is just looking at what ETFs are available. Add in CEFs and MFs, and an investor can add both leverage and/or actively managed funds, the second strategy is still limited within the ETF world.

Personally, I like actively managed funds for most of my Small-Cap allocation. With these stocks somewhat "unavailable" to trillion-dollar funds or pension managers (5% SEC disclosure rules, limited impact), that results in fewer analysts covering the stocks. A good Small-Cap selection process then has greater odds of finding the next Tesla than managers investing in well-covered stocks.

Final thoughts

While XSHQ has done better recently against the competing ETFs used here, before I give in a Buy rating, I would like to see that over a longer time period against AVUV and its active selection process. That said, I like the selection process, and the prospects for the US economy, thus having an overweight to Small-Cap stocks at this time. If not XSHQ, definitely recommend seeing what other Small-Cap funds are being recommended by other Seeking Alpha contributors.