Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stanley Black & Decker: Mixed Picture, But Slowly Improving

Dec. 29, 2023 1:48 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stock
Equanimity Investing profile picture
Equanimity Investing
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker is experiencing a slow turnaround as it addresses inventory, reduces costs, and rationalizes investments.
  • The company's organic sales declined in Q3 2023, mainly due to lower unit volumes in its Tools & Outdoor and Industrial segments.
  • Management is focusing on leveraging its high-quality brands, reallocating investment spend, and targeting higher margins to drive long-term performance.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is undergoing a slow turnaround as it destocks inventory, implements cost reductions, and rationalizes investment spend. The main red flag from its Q3 2023 report was that its organic sales declined 4% year-over-year, mainly due

This article was written by

Equanimity Investing profile picture
Equanimity Investing
2.98K Followers
Equanimity Investing helps you focus on protecting your principal and thinking long-term with your investments. I'm long treasuries, select high-quality companies, and will never use margin. As a generalist, I cover multiple sectors with a dividend and non-dividend long-only stock strategy over a 5-10+ year investment horizon. I also cover macroeconomics regarding monetary policy and excessive debt levels globally.All articles/blogs are for informational and entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should any of these articles/blogs or any published information be interpreted as investment advice, or as an offer to buy/sell any financial security. Perform your own due diligence. I welcome comments and corrections of all kinds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.