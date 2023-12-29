Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Biotech Bull Cases To Consider In 2024 - And 2 Wildcard Recommendations

Dec. 29, 2023 2:12 PM ETIONS, IOVA, ITCI, MDGL, VERV, XBI3 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The biotech sector is finishing 2023 on a high after a difficult couple of years, buoyed by Big Pharma M&A activity.
  • The SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF has been soaring as a result of the M&A spree.
  • Despite a challenging year, there have been some winners in the biotech sector - I have been fortunate to share a few successful tips with Seeking Alpha readers.
  • In this post, I discuss three companies I believe are potential strong performers in 2024: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
  • I also briefly discuss 2 "wildcard" companies that risk-on investors should add to their watchlists - Iovance, and Verve Therapeutics - and explain the investment proposition.

2024 Ahead Written Yellow Off Road Traffic Sign Before Blue Sky

MicroStockHub

Investment Overview

The biotech sector of the stock market is finishing 2023 on a high after what has been a difficult couple of years.

Buoyed by a Big Pharma M&A spree - the globally recognized Pharmas AbbVie (

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.51K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ITCI, MDGL, IONS, VERV, IOVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Rainman 06
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (1.97K)
I like SAVA,
d
dom_biotech
Today, 2:41 PM
Comments (322)
Ionis, Intra-Cellular and Madrigal are the best youve got? seriously? Pretty disappointing ngl
P
Pippy54
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (466)
A very complicated field I like investing in. Thank you for your solid research.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IONS--
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IOVA--
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
ITCI--
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
MDGL--
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
VERV--
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.