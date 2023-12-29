UPRO: It's Time To Delever Stocks As We Begin 2024

NicoElNino

In a November 2022 article, we recommended buying the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO) to lever positions in the S&P 500 for a long term investment. We said:

If an investor can withstand the daily price gyrations of UPRO, we consider it a long term buy for the same reason we consider TQQQ a long term buy as explained in this article (here).

This buy recommendation was the result of powerful signals pointing to the end of the bear market and higher prices ahead.

We confirmed that buy signal with another article on February 28th (UPRO: investor activity neutral but sentiment still says higher). That recommendation proved out since UPRO is up 47% versus 19% for the S&P 500.

The Strong Buy Signals Are Waning

As we enter 2024 the strong buy signals of late 2022 are waning, and we think it prudent to reduce leverage by selling UPRO and reinvesting the proceeds into SPY. This action has three benefits: it locks in leveraged profits, reduces the risk of loss if the market reverses, and continues to produce market gains, albeit at a slower rate, if stocks continue higher.

This current recommendation is similar to the one we made four days ago for the 2X leveraged SSO, which we explained in this article. Essentially, we believe there's now too much risk holding 3X leverage on the S&P 500.

Sentiment Is Swinging Toward "Too Many Bulls"

The graph below is an updated version of the one we presented in the February article. It's a chart of the Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator (ST-MSI), which is a composite made from seven other indicators. In February, it showed there were still "too many bears" and therefore the market would probably move higher.

As you can see, the situation has reversed from the multiple green zone readings of last year (bullish), and we are now approaching a red zone reading (bearish).

The ST-MSI (Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of seven sentiment indicators that are calculated daily. We adjust the data of each to reflect a shorter-term view of the market. They're combined into one indicator using our SK ranking system. The components that make up the ST-MSI are: Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), VIX, 20% Equity P/C, 20% Total P/C, ProShare Bull/Bear Purchase Ratio, ProShare UltraPro Bull/Bear Purchase Ratio. The chart of the ST-MSI also shows the extreme readings reached this year and over the last seven years. Being a short-term sentiment indicator, it measures quick changes in investor outlook for the market. (The Sentiment King)

We want to be clear that we have no "sell signal" yet. But, in our opinion, the current reading does suggest "caution" and the lowering of risk. This is why we recommend reducing leverage by selling UPRO and buying SPY with the proceeds.

We will recommend selling SPY if our indicators in the future indicate this should be done.

Buying of UPRO Is Declining

Historically, it's always a sign of caution for the market, and for UPRO, when buying levels in UPRO decline, which is what's happening now. We frequently look to investor activity in ProShares leveraged funds, particularly in the short funds, to predict future market movements. Investor behavior in the Proshares family serves as an excellent barometer of the state of the market.

This chart plots to average daily buying in UPRO as a percent of assets (The Sentiment King)

As you can see from the chart, buying activity in UPRO has dropped close to 10% of assets per day and has been there for five months. This low amount of buying in the past has been associated with peaks in the market. There's another reason why we suggest the selling of UPRO and investing in SPY.

There are unusual risks in investing in UPRO. There is a constant downward price erosion which grows with time. This is even more true now with the high short-term interest rates engineered by the FED. This increases the carrying costs of highly leveraged 3X funds. Both the ProShares website and the SEC have detailed messages on these risks.

Summary

Because of increased bullish sentiment, we recommend reducing leverage by selling UPRO but staying invested in the market by reinvesting the proceeds in SPY.