IWM Has Broken Out: Strong Buy

Dec. 29, 2023 2:23 PM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)2 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Small cap stocks are leading the way and have broken out of their multi-year range.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF $197 level is critical to hold on to any pullbacks.
  • Short-term caution is advised due to extreme overbought conditions and high levels of bullish sentiment.
silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj

Small-cap stocks have had quite the run to end 2023. They’ve been chronic underperformers for years, languishing as the larger-cap indices have flown to new highs. However, that has ended, and small caps are well and truly leading the way right now. Given the

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
23.05K Followers

Josh Arnold has been covering financial markets for a decade, utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners early on in their growth cycles. Josh's focus is mainly on growth stocks. His goal is efficient and profitable use of capital, which overly rigid buy-and-hold strategies do not allow.

Josh is the leader of the investing group Timely Trader where he focuses on limiting risk and maximizing potential reward. Features of Timely Trader include: real-time alerts, a model portfolio, technical charts, sentiment indicators, and sector analysis to find the best trading opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IWM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (15.07K)
Thanks for the article.
44yrsonWallStreet profile picture
44yrsonWallStreet
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (318)
Josh, Would you state that this is a major breakout or an attempt at breaking out?
