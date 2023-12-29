My Long-Term Portfolio Heading Into 2024

We Are

My investment philosophy

Today, I'm going to break down my long-term portfolio, write a few sentences on each holding, and share my long-term strategy. But first, I believe it is important to understand my investment philosophy, so you can grasp my thoughts leading into the investment decisions I made. Some of my holdings are new, and some I've owned for a few years now. I will note each position as a buy or hold as of right now and provide quarterly updates.

I'd say I'm more of a quality investor than a value investor, as most of my companies are bought mainly because of their fundamentals, management, and the business itself, rather than the price they are trading at the moment. However, occasionally, I make classic value initiatives, which means buying businesses that I believe are trading significantly below their fair value. Moreover, the best investments are quality companies that the market has mispriced, giving them the potential for multiple expansions as well as organic business growth.

My companies need to have a few main characteristics that I believe make them quality investments. However, not all companies have all of these characteristics, as some are more appealing, or the price made me want to own them despite the lack of the important trait.

First, the company must be profitable, very profitable. I measure it by the business's margins over a long period. Stable margins over the long term indicate pricing power, which is one of the most important aspects of a quality business. Another important metric I examine in each of my companies is long-term ROC in the form of ROCE and ROIC. Both ratios tell me if the business is efficient and creating value. I want those ratios to be high above the WACC of the business, as this is my indicator for creating value.

Second, a company needs to have good FCF per share growth in the future. The ROC figures are meaningless without growth. I want the growth to come mainly from top-line growth and only after that from margin growth and buybacks because they are finite in contrast to revenue growth. There is a limit to what a company can do to be more efficient.

Another important aspect is winning management, and even better if it's a family-owned or founder-led business, as research shows that such businesses outperform in the long term because of their skin in the game and longer-term view. Management incentives need to be in line with shareholders, and if they include metrics such as FCF and ROC, that is the best.

I'm looking to own businesses that have already won. I don't need to find the next Amazon (AMZN) at an early stage. Great past compounders will, if nothing meaningful changes at their core business, continue to win in my view.

It's important to note that I'm relatively young, and I can take more risks than older investors since I have more years to recover from potential losses. Therefore, a 19% single holding is acceptable for me. Additionally, it's crucial to understand that my portfolio does not constitute my entire net worth. I have plenty of cash and equivalents set aside, and more. Consequently, I can be more aggressive with my stock selection as well as invest in a concentrated portfolio.

Evolution AB

Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY) constitutes my largest holding, making up approximately 19% of my portfolio, and it's a relatively recent addition. I've placed a substantial bet on its future performance due to my belief in its high-quality business. With a consistently impressive free cash flow margin of over 50% over an extended period, a high return on capital, and sustained growth, Evo stands out.

I have confidence in the integrity of the management team, and the regional diversification of the company appears well-balanced. Evo demonstrates a robust balance sheet and growing its revenue at around 20%. The demand for their live gaming products is exceptionally high, positioning them as a leader in a growing market with ample room for expansion.

With what I perceive to be a solid moat, an advantage derived from both its size and expertise, Evo is well-positioned to continue compounding its success. Despite a recent 20% increase in the latest rally, I consider it an attractive investment. I've even written two articles about them.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

This outstanding business constitutes 12% of my portfolio, primarily because I appreciate its simplicity. The position grew organically to 12%, and I've allowed it to continue its trajectory. I have a genuine fondness for its products, which offer a healthier alternative compared to other fast-food chains like McDonald's (MCD). With ample room for expansion, effective management, high returns on capital, and a strong balance sheet, Chipotle (CMG) stands out.

I prefer owning consumer brands because of my familiarity with them, and I foresee Chipotle continuing to outperform, given its robust growth outlook. At current prices, I consider it a hold. I wouldn't acquire more shares now; instead, I'll let the compounding machine do its work.

ASML

In my perspective, ASML (ASML) boasts one of the widest moats globally, a result of 25 years of intricate research and development that produced one of the most impressive machines, serving as a key enabler for Moore's Law. In the EUV market, it enjoys a complete monopoly. Coupled with a remarkable return on capital figures and promising growth prospects, ASML is poised for success.

While there are risks associated with its main customer, TSMC (TSM), I perceive ASML as a relatively low-risk business in the long term. Currently, I am inclined to wait for a more favorable entry price.

I've authored two articles about ASML, with the latest one comparing them to their customer, TSMC, which I also own.

ULTA

Ulta (ULTA) is a high-quality business, and I appreciate its recurring revenue model, especially as its typical customers tend to continue spending even during tougher economic environments. The brand power of Ulta and the management's solid long-term incentives contribute to its appeal. With a straightforward business model and a robust growth trajectory, Ulta is positioned well.

While it faces competition from players like Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF), which shouldn't be underestimated, I view Ulta as a compelling buy at its current prices. I've written two articles about them.

For some reason, the market seems uncertain about Ulta's future, but I consider this an opportunity, albeit one for the long term.

Microsoft

There isn't much to add about Microsoft (MSFT)—it's a must-own business. While it used to be my largest holding, I took some profits during the rally this year to allocate to better opportunities. Microsoft serves as my play on AI, alongside ASML, Google (GOOGL), and TSMC. I have high regard for Satya Nadella as an amazing CEO, and Microsoft boasts an impressive moat.

However, I wouldn't buy shares now and prefer to wait for better prices. For the time being, it is a hold for me.

Google

Google is a complex investment. I maintain my holdings due to its wide moat, despite concerns about the ChatGPT disruption. With substantial cash reserves, a growing cloud business, an innovative culture, and one of the best AI divisions, it possesses the potential for long-term compounding. While it used to be a more substantial position for me, recent challenges, including the GPT issue and regulatory pressure over the last few months, have prompted me to take some profits and allocate them to other opportunities. Although I find the current price attractive, I prefer to await a clearer resolution to the AI saga before considering additional shares.

LVMH

LVMH is a recent addition for me, and I'm quite fond of the business. The diversified nature of the company, with stellar brands at the forefront, appeals to me. I appreciate that Bernard Arnault's family continues to lead the company, and top brands like Dior dominate the true luxury world. With promising growth prospects and solid ROC figures, though not on the level of Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF), it boasts several quality brands.

The acquisition of Tiffany is viewed positively from my perspective, given the resilience and robustness of the jewelry sector with its high margins. I consider this a very low-risk business and see it as a buy at current levels. I recently published a deep-dive article earlier this month; while the price surged 8%, I believe there is still an opportunity.

Mastercard

While there are threats and numerous fintech disruptions nowadays, I still see Mastercard (MA) as having a lot to offer. I chose it over Visa (V), primarily due to its higher returns on capital. Nevertheless, the transition from cash to digital is a significant growth avenue for Mastercard. It operates in a business that gains as prices rise, making it the ultimate inflation-proof business. Acknowledging the risks inherent in the fintech space, I maintain it as a relatively smaller position in my portfolio. At its current price, I consider it reasonable, and I wouldn't anticipate investors buying at these levels to fare poorly.

TSMC

TSMC is an outstanding business in my view, controlling over 90% of high-end chips and well-positioned to benefit from the AI revolution. However, we can't ignore the elephant in the room—the China-Taiwan threat is real in my view. If TSMC were American, I believe its multiples would be much higher. I appreciate the fact that it is building fabs in the U.S. and leading in 3nm chips, although recent reports suggest Samsung is catching up.

While I can handle the inherent cyclicality for long-term growth, I've kept it as a small position. If it grows to a larger percentage of my portfolio, I'll consider trimming it, given my existing investment in ASML—I prefer not to expose too much of my money to the Chinese threat. Current prices are still favorable in my view, but I wouldn't consider it a major holding.

Ituran

Ituran (ITRN) is likely an unknown company for most of you, but it holds a monopoly here in Israel. It's a recent addition to my portfolio, offering a blend of value and quality. Being family-owned and led, the business benefits from the rising car theft in Israel, leading to increased demand for Ituran products. The company boasts high returns on capital, a robust balance sheet, and may hold an underappreciated stake in potentially billion-dollar startups.

I believe Ituran has a moat, particularly in Israel, and the current price presents a good opportunity, especially as the war situation becomes clearer. However, it remains a small position in my portfolio due to the lower growth figures.

I recently wrote an article and also engaged in a discussion with the investor relations manager.

My Strategy for 2024

I aim to invest in businesses with low uncontrolled impact, avoiding those highly sensitive to factors such as oil prices, inflation, or recession. I firmly believe in holding onto a business for the long term if it's of high quality. My approach to managing costs involves minimizing actions, and I will sell a company if its fundamentals change or if I disapprove of management decisions. Additionally, I may trim a position that has become overvalued or too large for my portfolio, reallocating the funds to other opportunities.

I prefer averaging down on stocks I believe the market has mispriced. To maintain liquidity, I aim to keep at least 5% of my portfolio in cash. A past mistake I've learned from is being too heavily invested, and lacking the liquidity to capitalize on amazing opportunities.

My general rule is to remain less involved and let the winners succeed. However, I felt I had too much involvement in 2023, and I plan to rectify this in 2024.

Conclusions

In 2024, my primary focus will be on identifying undervalued, high-quality businesses. It takes time, but I am determined to uncover such opportunities. Currently, the market seems to have limited options, requiring a deeper dive and potentially signaling higher valuations.

I welcome your comments on my portfolio. Feel free to share your thoughts on what you perceive as either a good decision or an area for improvement.

