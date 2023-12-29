syahrir maulana

The performance of Indian large-caps this year hasn't come as too much of a surprise, but the steep outperformance of small/mid-caps has caught many off guard. Since I last covered the US-listed iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN), the fund has further outperformed its large-cap counterpart, the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) – and not by a small margin. The issue today is that this outperformance, enabled by domestic fund flows, has been driven more by a P/E multiple re-rating than by earnings upgrades.

While the widening relative P/E valuation of mid/small-caps vs their large-cap counterparts has, perhaps rightly, raised alarm bells, this disparity is not as irrationally exuberant as it appears. A look at the September quarter results, for one, shows a striking +125% YoY earnings growth (ex-financials) by Indian small-caps – well above the +35% YoY increase in profit growth for the large-caps and the +17% YoY growth for the mid-caps.

Given key earnings drivers so far have also been cyclical names levered to India's capex upcycle, credit growth, and secular consumption, all themes that favor SMIN, there's a case for the small/mid-cap amplifier extending into next year. With a monetary easing pivot also potentially on the cards next year, I wouldn't bet against another year of SMIN outperformance.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Overview – A Low-Cost Play on Indian Small/Mid-Caps

The US-listed iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the performance of the market capitalization-weighted MSCI India Small Cap Index, a basket of small to mid-cap Indian stocks spanning ~14% of the country's free float-adjusted market cap. The ETF has seen its net assets grow to $571m (more than double the $276m under management when I last covered the fund) - a result of increased investor interest and the fund's outperformance this year. SMIN maintains a 0.74% expense ratio, though, making it very competitively priced given the scarcity of Indian small/mid-cap alternatives listed in the US.

The fund's sector composition hasn't deviated too far from Q1 this year, with Industrials still topping the list, albeit at a higher 20.8%. SMIN's increased allocation to Financials (up to 16.8%) is the most notable change, while Materials has ceded the most portfolio share (down to 16.2%). Consumer Discretionary and Health Care also remain in the top five list at a higher 13.6% and 10.4%, respectively. With the top five sectors accounting for a slightly upsized ~78% of the total portfolio, investors should be mindful of the fund's exposure to sector-specific risks.

Balancing out the fund's concentrated sector allocation is a very diversified single-stock breakdown - the result of SMIN's expanded 471-stock portfolio. Tech solutions provider Coforge (CFRG) is now the fund's largest position at 1.5%, followed by the digital-first Federal Bank (OTC:FDBAY) and software company KPIT Technologies at 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. No other holding accounts for more than 1% of the SMIN portfolio – in stark contrast to the far more singe-stock profiles of Indian large-cap ETFs.

SMIN Performance – Leaving Large-Caps in the Dust but Mind the 'Invisible' Costs

Following a tricky start to the year, SMIN has rocketed upward, with its year-to-date returns now at +33.3% - well above iShares' large-cap tracker, INDA (+17.0%). While impressive, 2023 has been far from a one-off, with 2020 and 2021 offering similarly strong +19.1% and 44.7% NAV returns, respectively. Zooming out, the fund has also annualized at +13.0% over the last five years and +14.2% over the last decade – well above INDA's high-single-digit rate of compounding over similar timelines.

Naturally, high returns don't come without a healthy dose of volatility, and SMIN has seen sharp yearly moves in both directions, essentially amplifying the 'beta' of Indian large caps. The other big negative here is the tracking error, which tends to widen significantly in the 'good' years. Over the last year, for instance, SMIN has trailed its benchmark by over six percentage points; the gap was similarly wide in 2021 when small/mid-caps had another strong year. The costs associated with tracking Indian equity indices (e.g., transaction costs, FX, capital gains taxes, etc.), more so for the less liquid small to mid-caps, are here to stay, so investors should be mindful of higher 'invisible costs' when allocating to SMIN. There's also minimal yield on offer, so income investors should steer clear.

India's Small/Mid-Caps are Exuberant but Not Irrationally So

Investing in India has always come with a price. Following this year's outperformance, though, investors are, perhaps rightly, questioning if the price tag is just too high – particularly for the 'higher beta' small and mid-cap universe. After all, the P/E gap with their large-cap counterparts has reached the upper end of historical levels.

Digging deeper, though, the pace of earnings growth, particularly for the small-caps, has been impressive – at +125% YoY (ex-financials) for the September quarter, small-caps have outpaced large and mid-caps by a huge margin. Plus, near-term drivers, like a step-up in capex growth on the fundamental side and rate cuts on the valuation side, should boost the small to mid-caps over the large caps. At 26.1x P/E, SMIN certainly isn't for everyone; but for growth-oriented investors willing to underwrite the current earnings trajectory, this fund could still work very well.