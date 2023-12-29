Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SMIN: India's Small/Mid-Caps Are Exuberant But Not Irrationally So

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • Indian large-cap equity performance has been impressive but nothing compared to the small and mid-caps.
  • The widening small/mid-cap valuation premium is a concern, but investors also need to factor in the earnings growth differential.
  • Heading into a catalyst-rich year ahead, the SMIN rally might still have legs.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

The performance of Indian large-caps this year hasn't come as too much of a surprise, but the steep outperformance of small/mid-caps has caught many off guard. Since I last covered the US-listed iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.54K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMIN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.