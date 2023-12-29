Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Golub Capital: This 9.7% Dividend Yield Is A Buy

Dec. 29, 2023 3:39 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)2 Comments
Summary

  • Golub Capital is currently trading at a small 2% premium to NAV per share of $15.02 at the end of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.
  • The BDC has an investment grade rating from Fitch and is paying out a 9.7% dividend yield.
  • The distribution was 135% covered by fourth-quarter adjusted NII with GBDC's NAV per share realizing sequential growth.
There are over three dozen publicly traded business development companies. They range from $11 billion market cap Ares Capital (ARCC) to Rand Capital (RAND) whose equity value of $34 million renders it the smallest publicly traded BDC. Golub Capital (

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC, FDUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (3.85K)
Good article. Materially long GBDC and others.
1957ff profile picture
1957ff
Today, 3:56 PM
Comments (96)
Thanks for the article. Agree, GBDC is one of the more attractive BDCs currently, just (re-)started a new position last week.
