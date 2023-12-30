Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BHP: Better Late Than Never With This Commodity Story

Dec. 30, 2023 2:00 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • BHP's prospects have been massively lifted by the cooling inflation and speculative Fed pivot expected by Q1'24, with an improved outlook for commodities in 2024.
  • We believe that the iron ore spot prices may remain elevated as China replenishes its lower portside inventory, triggering BHP's improved FQ4'23 top/ bottom lines.
  • Copper prices may continue to climb ahead as the Panama mine closure destabilizes the delicate balance between global supply/ demand.
  • The BHP stock has rapidly broke out of its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages, with it likely to be well supported between $62 and the $70s, offering interested investors with a clear trading range.

We Are

We previously covered BHP Group Limited (NYSE:NYSE:BHP) in September 2023, discussing the uncertain recovery in the iron spot prices as China's portside inventory declined and imports accelerated over the past few months.

However, with the demand for iron

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (1)

Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (9.45K)
I bought BHP a while ago. Seemed low risk with a low PE ratio and over 8% yield. One can be patient with an 8% + yield.
