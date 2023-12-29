Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
M/I Homes: A Speculative Rally Built On Sand

Dec. 29, 2023 4:12 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Stock1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • US home affordability is at a record low due to rising mortgage rates and home prices.
  • Despite the decline in existing home sales, homebuilder stocks like M/I Homes have performed well, backed by higher sales prices.
  • M/I Homes' stock rally may be driven by speculative activity and not a fundamental improvement in outlook, with short interest being a telling signal.
  • A normalization of M/I's profit margins and continued stagnation of its sales may make its fair valuation around half of its current level.
Housing market risk

BrianAJackson

The US Pending Home Sales index is at its lowest since the 2008 housing market crash. Due to the rise in mortgage rates in 2022 and the continued increase in home prices, home affordability is also around a record low today. After nearly

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (1)

W
Wirelessclutter
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (40)
SA with its "alpha picks" program just picked this as their recommendation on 12/15, and it is the first time they have doubled down on the same pick, having previously originally picked it at less than half the price over a year ago. Many were unhappy with picking a stock previously chosen after a 100+% runup but supposedly they are "sticking to their methodology". Should be very interesting to see who is right...you with strong sell or SA alpha pick with a double down strong buy!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

