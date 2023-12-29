Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DaVita: Assessing After The Rally

Dec. 29, 2023
Joseph Kowaleski
Summary

  • DaVita's stock has rallied over 40% after concerns about the impact of GLP-1s on its business have quickly passed.
  • Management ran through their scenarios regarding the potential limited impact of GLP-1s over the long run on the latest earnings call.
  • DaVita has been successfully cutting costs and restarted its buyback program, this could be an inflection toward more consistent earnings growth.
  • DaVita's FCF multiple has risen from 7x to 9.5x but is still much more attractive than the overall market.

DaVita headquarters in Denver, Colorado, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) has rallied over 40% after cratering on Ozempic related fears. Additional commentary that GLP-1s could erode DaVita's business has been nonexistent since, proving once again Mr. Market can be quite an irrational fellow.

My investment strategy is growth centric, buying businesses that have a strong ability to generate cash, trade at a great price, have significant competitive advantages, and fundamental utility to customers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

