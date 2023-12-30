Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: Still A Viable Undervalued/Dividend Play Here

Dec. 30, 2023 10:00 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • RTX's floor at the $70s has materialized as expected by October 2023, with it also rallying by over +19% since then.
  • Despite so, we maintain our Buy rating here, with the stock's discounted valuations remaining a gift for value-oriented investors, thanks to its growing backlog over the next 15 years.
  • Commercial sales continue to grow on a YoY basis, with things to further improve in 2024 as projected by the AITA.
  • Defense spending will be elevated as well, attributed to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza, with things only to normalize once these are resolved.
  • As a result of the dual-pronged returns through capital appreciation and dividend income, we maintain our Buy rating on the RTX stock.

Shopping basket with discount sale tag

AlexSecret

We previously covered RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in September 2023, discussing its mixed prospects, thanks to the additional $3B pre-tax impact from the Pratt & Whitney powder metal issue prior to the FQ3'23 earnings call.

With the stock plunging then, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
doc47
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (4.01K)
The issue with the metal powder is an ongoing threat with no definite final cost attached to it. Other than that, I agree with your assessment. I hold some shares with covered calls.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (7.35K)
I have enjoyed reading your articles all year, including this one on RTX.
You already know how very much I like RTX for its dividend income and appreciation potential.
Here is a copy of a comment I posted on a similarly bullish article on RTX published by JR Research a couple of days ago:

"I like your coverage of RTX.
However, despite its 3-month recovery, one must be mindful of the fact that RTX is still down substantially from its April 2023 high of $104.91 in the wake of disclosures regarding Pratt & Whitney engine issues that it will take a another year or two to address fully and put in the rear view mirror.
I did average down a few months ago, bringing our holdings in RTX up to the 6th largest position in our 28-stock portfolio, because I believe that the price of RTX will in the next couple of years meet and exceed its 2023 high."

I also like LHX in the aerospace/defense sector.

And I am very much looking forward to reading your articles and getting your insights in 2024. Happy New Year.
