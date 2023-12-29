STIP: The Play For Resurgent Inflation

miniseries

Remember higher for longer?

Yeah.

Me neither.

At least for now. Perhaps another round of inflation is coming. If that's the case, the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) may be worth considering. STIP is a fund managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the world's largest asset manager. It primarily invests in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities ("TIPS"), which are government bonds, with maturities of less than five years. These securities are designed to provide protection against inflation, a crucial factor for investors in the current economic context.

The fund operates with low expense ratios (0.03%), making it a cost-effective investment option. It provides exposure to the U.S. TIPS market, which is hedged against inflation, delivering a consistent real yield that is not eroded by inflation.

A Closer Look at STIP's Holdings

The STIP ETF holds a basket of TIPS with an average effective duration of 2.31 years. This means that the value of the fund's holdings would see a 2.31% change for every 1% change in interest rates. The ETF's holdings are primarily U.S. treasury bonds, which are considered to have zero credit risk.

STIP's portfolio is diversified across numerous TIPS, with none of them individually making up a significant portion of the fund's total assets. All these bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, making them highly secure investments.

Sector Composition and Weightings

As a bond ETF, STIP does not have a sector breakdown in the traditional sense. However, it is worth noting that the fund's holdings are entirely made up of U.S. government-issued TIPS. This indicates that the fund's performance is closely tied to the U.S. economy and its inflation outlook.

Peer Comparison: STIP vs. Other Similar ETFs

When compared to other similar ETFs, STIP stands out in several ways:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP): While STIP focuses on short-term TIPS (0-5 years), TIP includes TIPS with a broader range of maturities. This makes STIP potentially less sensitive to interest rate changes. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP): VTIP also invests in short-term TIPS. However, STIP has a slightly lower expense ratio (0.03% vs. 0.05% for VTIP), potentially making it a more cost-effective choice. SPDR® Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP): Like TIP, SPIP includes TIPS with a wide range of maturities. However, its expense ratio is slightly higher than STIP's (0.12% vs. 0.03%).

Pros and Cons of Investing in STIP

Pros

Inflation Protection: By investing in TIPS, STIP provides protection against inflation, as the principal value of these securities adjusts with changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Low Credit Risk: As STIP's holdings are U.S. government bonds, they carry a low credit risk. Low Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of just 0.03%, STIP is a cost-effective choice for investors seeking exposure to TIPS.

Cons

Interest Rate Sensitivity: Although STIP focuses on short-term TIPS, it can still be affected by changes in interest rates. Limited Growth Potential: As a bond ETF, STIP's primary goal is income generation rather than capital appreciation. Therefore, its potential for price growth is limited compared to equity ETFs. Inflation Risk: While TIPS offer protection against inflation, they can underperform if inflation is lower than expected.

Final Thoughts: To Invest or Not to Invest in STIP

Given the current economic context characterized by high inflation and potential recession risks, STIP can be a valuable addition to an investor's portfolio. It offers protection against inflation, low credit risk, and a reasonable yield, making it a solid choice for conservative investors.