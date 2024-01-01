Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Year, New Income Resolutions

Jan. 01, 2024
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It's a new year, start it off with great income resolutions.
  • We give two great ideas to get your portfolio started.
  • Two unique resolutions to change how you invest your money forever.
  Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate.

New year 2024 concept. Text 2024 written on the road in the middle of asphalt road with at sunset. Concept of planning, goal, challenge, new year resolution.

Chonlatee Sangsawang

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Every time we approach a new year, so many people start out making New Year's resolutions. These are goals that they make and potentially even share with others to improve themselves in any number of ways. I

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.63K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RVT, USA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (33)

Smarty_Pants profile picture
Smarty_Pants
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (4.59K)
Longer term holdings are my goal, but I'm not averse to adding / trimming as prices change.

Trimming an overvalued holding and putting the proceeds into an undervalued holding can boost your income too.
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (5.6K)
@Smarty_Pants Rida and HDO agree with that strategy as well.
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (5.6K)
RVT and USA . . . I am long those two names and have a feeling they are symbiotic "hand in glove" type investments that complement each other and provide steady streams of income.
Alex Mcpherson profile picture
Alex Mcpherson
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (254)
Great stuff again. I own both & am thrilled I do. Only comment that threw me.”!Rida expects to hold a position 2-3 years.” I’ve always assumed you’ve held some positions for years, maybe decades? Care to share some of positions you’ve held the longest?
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (5.6K)
@Alex Mcpherson I believe I once read Rida say that he had held PTY the longest.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (34.11K)
@Alex Mcpherson I might end up holding them much longer, but 2-3 years is really the most that you can have a reasonable view of the future. So when assessing a new addition to the portfolio, I'm generally looking forward 2-3 years. When that time actually arrives, I'll reassess and see what the investment is doing compared to what I expected it to do. The longest held positions in the HDO Model Portfolio are HQH and ARC which have been there since 2016, both of which I have also held for a long time before starting HDO. PTY is another one that I have held since before the GFC.
D
Dominic7
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (712)
RVT and USA both look like solid equities that could be kept for a long time and can sleep well at night. Nice income producers!
S
Steady Gainer
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (10)
Happy New Year Rida, Income Method is proving to be Financial Freedom for myself as I near Retirement in 2024. Thanks wishing all a Blessed New Year.
H
Hoosier1978
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (2.1K)
Mr. Morwa, you should seriously consider writing a beginners guide to investing type book. Most of it is already written in the articles you have posted on S.A. Your writing style and analogies would resonate with a broad swath of investors desperately seeking wise counsel. May God grant you and your team wisdom in 2024.

- Hoosier
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (2K)
Thanks for all the great articles and ideas Rida and team. I wish you all a Happy New Year's!
azep14 profile picture
azep14
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (346)
Long USA. I’ll look at adding rvt. HNY!
Retired Bureaucrat profile picture
Retired Bureaucrat
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (202)
Beware of false yield calculations that include long term gains and return of capital!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (34.11K)
@Retired Bureaucrat Yield is the annualized dividends you receive divided by price. It measures the current cash flow of an investment, which can differ from the eventual total return or future cash flows from an investment. It isn't a "false" calculation - CEFs are legally required to distribute their capital gains.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (2.58K)
Terrific advice! 2023 was a good year for me, but were I to build on correcting errors of the past, it would be to trade less and hold longer. I own 2 kinds of stocks, those that care core and provide my income should I need, or decide, to reduce reinvesting, these are held “forever”, and those that are subject to trading, i.e., intended to be fairly short term for a capital profit. I seem to almost always sell, for a gain, too soon and I miss a higher profit. My trick here is to avoid a loss, but, in so doing, I often avoid an even larger gain. Holding longer would reduce stress, although I don’t really seem to stress over any of this. Good 2024 kickoff, Rida.
e
extramoney
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (682)
@hafen I always buy when the market is going down, & sell when it is going up. I rarely find the bottom or the top. As long as I get my price I'm good.
g
glinsight
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (2.8K)
Thanks for this piece New years’ is a traditional time to change bad habits and start good ones – or at least to talk about it. I don’t make resolutions on what I’ll do or not do this year. If I did, I’d invariably do the things that I like in January, and put off the others as long as possible, a/o ignore them entirely. Instead, I make January resolutions. Financially, this includes an in-depth look at my finances – not just my portfolio – including all income sources as well as major anticipated spending.

As to resolving to trade less, I have the opposite problem – and I doubt if I’m alone. I hate to sell, so I tend to hold onto losers too long. On top of that, I find that I put too much emphasis on taxes. My taxable portfolio is far more complicated than it needs to be because I’m reluctant to realize capital gains I don’t need. I resolve to not let potential capital gains taxes prevent me from making otherwise good decisions.

Happy new year. My it be prosperous to all, and successful by whatever measures we each use.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (34.11K)
@glinsight I tend to err on the side of not selling. Sometimes it doesn't end well, although some of my best long-term returns come from holdings that were doing very poorly at one point and then did great.
Dividend Miner profile picture
Dividend Miner
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (65)
Happy New Year! Thank you for another great article that succinctly explains your Income Method, which I follow.

I didn’t understand why “retirees stress about when to sell securities to lock in profits or to lock in losses to meet the required minimum distributions for their IRA accounts.” Why would they lock losses? Is that because they need to generate money for the RMD?
j
jdnrm08
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (337)
@Dividend Miner In my case, I have half my RMD sitting in a MM at 4.7%. The other half will have to come from dividends and the sell of a position, or the sell of a few shares of a position. I’m not stressed about the selling at all. It is, what it is. HNY!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (34.11K)
@Dividend Miner Yes. If your portfolio is generating income you can minimize how much of your RMD has to be met by selling.
b
40buick
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (317)
@Rida Morwa Early in 2023 I sold about 1/3 of my low-yield mutual funds in my IRA accounts and invested in CEFs, BDCs and individual dividend-paying stocks. That covered my RMD with $66.50 to spare. I currently project that the new plan will cover my 2024 RMD by about 106%. Wishing I had done this years ago. The Income Method works.
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (1.29K)
Great summary. Income method - simple and repeatable. More income, more opportunities. Good 2023 for me following this approach. Thanks Rida.
R
R.Fitz
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (1.45K)
Mine is to buy more stocks, drink more water, not in this order maybe.
Happy New Years right back at you
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (34.11K)
@R.Fitz Perhaps both at the same time! Happy New Year
F
Fordinvester
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (43)
Happy new year!!!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (34.11K)
@Fordinvester May 2024 be full of dividends and good health!
