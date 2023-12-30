Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan: When Investors Start To Chase, It's Time To Brace (Downgrade)

Dec. 30, 2023
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

Summary

  • Despite not being a growth play, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has outperformed its financial sector peers and the S&P 500 based on my two previous updates.
  • The bank is still expected to meet its RoTCE target and optimize its business in response to changing capital requirements.
  • JPMorgan's earnings growth is expected to slow down in 2024 and beyond. Investors shouldn't expect the over-earnings phase to continue.
  • However, JPMorgan staged a significant recovery, as the market re-rated it higher toward its 10Y average. In other words, the worst in JPMorgan is likely over.
  • With JPMorgan hovering close to its 2021 highs, I explain why my bullish thesis has played out and why it's time to move to the sidelines and assess another more attractive entry opportunity.
If it happened online it must be real

PeopleImages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) investors who braved the pessimistic selloffs in March and October have been duly rewarded, as JPM led the recovery against its financial sector (XLF) peers. Based on my Buy ratings

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.91K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
Aeneaus
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments
So give me an example of "another more attractive entry opportunity"?
G
Grad91
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments
Agree. The windfall comprised of the golden deals of SVB’s and First Republic Bank’s deposits and customers is priced in. I’m holding and waiting for the inevitable pull-back.
