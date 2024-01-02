Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific: Is Now The Time To Buy This Awesome Dividend Stock?

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • Alongside the rally in the broader market, shares of Union Pacific have climbed 18% higher in 2023.
  • The railroad operator's third quarter results were mixed.
  • Union Pacific possesses an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of the stock appear to be trading at an 8% premium to fair value.
  • Union Pacific's total returns could be almost nonexistent through 2025 from the current valuation.

Double Headed Freight Train

A Union Pacific freight train.

mixmotive

As of Dec. 28, the S&P 500 (SP500) has rallied 25% so far in 2023. With just one trading day left this year, it's fair to say that the index has had quite the bounce-back year

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.85K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, NSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jdearly
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (216)
unp is a great asset. That said, it is overpriced at this point.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.