Stocks To Watch: Economic Releases Headline First Week Of 2024

The new year will start off with a flurry of economic releases to test the nine-week streak of market gains. During a holiday-shortened week, investors will have an update on construction spending, manufacturing PMI numbers, the release of the minutes from the last Fed meeting, and the December jobs report fall in their laps. The nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 155K jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is forecast to rise slightly to 3.8%. Average hourly earnings are anticipated to cool to a month-over-month pace of +0.3%. The first major companies to report earnings in 2024 will include Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will disclose Q4 deliveries in a report that could create a jolt in the electric vehicle sector.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 3 - UniFirst (UNF), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), and Simulations Plus (SLP).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 4 - Conagra Brands (CAG), Lamb Weston (LW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Simply Good Foods (SMPL), and Lindsay (LNN).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 5 - Constellation Brands (STZ) and Greenbrier (GBX).

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is high again on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as traders wait on the result of the Department of Justice trial on blocking the merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Big

