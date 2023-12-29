Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Leidos Holdings: Navigating Challenges In A Competitive Landscape Well

Dec. 29, 2023 10:52 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Leidos has outperformed, driven by positive business development and industry tailwinds. Management has succeeded in improving the company’s competitive position.
  • Leidos' business model is strong, targeting government agencies in sectors that are either growing or have robust demand, allowing for a consistent growth trajectory.
  • Leidos has shown resilient financial results, owing to its strong position in defensive industries. This said, we do expect its growth to slow in the near term.
  • Leidos' financial performance is underwhelming relative to its peers, with noticeably lower margins. We believe this is a weakness that is unlikely to subside.
  • We do not see upside at its current valuation, trading broadly in line with its historical average and at a lower NTM FCF yield.

Engineers check aerodynamics of drone

EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Leidos is positioned to achieve healthy long-term growth, owing to its focus on government contracts in sectors of resilience and ones that are benefiting from tailwinds. Underpinning this is deep

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.74K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LDOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LDOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LDOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.