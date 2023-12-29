Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Chase: Best Positioned To Capture The 2024 Bull Market In Bank Stocks

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • JPMorgan had a successful year in 2023 and I expect the largest U.S. bank to continue performing well in 2024.
  • The banking industry is expected to benefit from rate cuts, supporting both credit volume and a softening deposit beta.
  • I also foresee lower rates stimulating investment banking activities, especially in areas like ECM, DCM, and M&A volume.
  • JPMorgan is well-positioned to capture the 2024 bull market in bank stocks with its strong balance sheet and global leadership position.
  • I reiterate a "Strong Buy" recommendation for JPM stock; and revise the base case target price upwards to $243/ share, compared to $231 estimated previously.
Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

2023 has been a winning year for JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and 2024 should be no different: Heading into the next year, I am bullish on the banking industry, as I see rate cuts supporting credit volume as well as capital markets and M&A

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

KoroneInvestor profile picture
KoroneInvestor
Today, 12:12 AM
I agree that JPM is the best of the U.S. major banks
They're good at not only NIM but also risk management
I've read story about Jamie and Citi, and that made me pick JPM instead of C
But your valuation about C still makes good sense
Then again, Market seems expecting effect of rates cut too much for now
Thanks for the opinion
magenta17
Yesterday, 11:58 PM
Sold half our position in JPM this week at a tidy profit this week. The stock had gone up too much to not take something off the table! Longz! :-)
