I Bonds Again Beat TIPS, CDs, And Ordinary Treasuries, But Don't Buy Before April

As early as last August I began getting messages and comments from readers asking for my current opinion on I Bonds. If I had rushed to write on I Bonds at that time this article would have been very different. My own decision flipped in December but not exactly the way you might have expected. Early November now looks like a major turning point for rates and bonds while the December Fed meeting underscored and formalized this sea change.

For most of the past decade and a half I Bonds have outperformed almost all fixed income vehicles of equivalent safety. This includes ordinary (non inflation adjusted) Treasuries of most maturities, CDs, and TIPS. The reason behind this I Bond outperformance was that the variable inflation rate updated every six months almost always exceeded the tiny yield available elsewhere as the Fed persisted in suppressing rates.

This began to change in March 2022 as the Fed began a campaign to reduce rising inflation by increasing rates. By late October 2023 ordinary Treasuries at all maturities had risen to nearly 5%, sponsored CDs listed at Vanguard offered well over 5% often without call provisions, and TIPS offered a real return approaching 2.5%. I bought ordinary Treasuries and CDs like crazy, stuffing my tax-privileged accounts with them, and on November 2 in an article entitled "Buy Bonds Now" suggested that my readers do something similar. My premise was that already owning a large I Bond position I could make the best use of spare cash by adding to ordinary bonds during the brief window when high yields were available so that a major bond position could reduce risk to my equity-heavy portfolio as bonds had done in the past.

Bonds have rallied furiously, faster than I could have imagined, and both Treasury and CD rates have since dropped over 100 basis points. So much had changed so fast, and I had been so lucky to catch a good bit of it, that I decided it was time to sit back and think and rethink the best thing to do next.

The Power Of A 1.3% Permanent Fixed Rate

You may have noticed that I didn't mention the recent shift in TIPS real return. In fact, it has declined by 70-80 basis points. It's with real return that some of the quirks of I Bonds make me prefer them to TIPS. The I Bond fixed rate (updated twice a year on May 1 and November 1 doesn't change over the potentially 30 years you may hold the bond. The worst you can do, after a full six months of inflation in the negative, is to have a one time subtraction of deflation up to the amount of the fixed rate. The accumulated variable return does not change. Once the inflation rate flips back to the positive side the variable return resumes compounding. This gives I Bonds a tremendous advantage over TIPS with which real return and accumulated variable return both change monthly at the whim of the market. Not so I Bonds. That's why I Bonds are often touted for having deflation protection which TIPS don't share. The I Bond return reduction for deflation never reduces accrued inflation.

(Because some readers may be new to I Bonds I am including a more systematic description as an Appendix. If you have read this before you may skip it.)

Over the years the exact workings of I Bond returns have generally been hypothetical. Monthly inflation has happened from time to time, however, clawing back a bit of the accumulated inflation return. The reason for the slight inflation in a disinflationary era is the long term tendency toward inflation. The Fed has been tolerant of this because inflation around 2% (1.9% the average over 15 years) doesn't seem to harm economic growth and doesn't seem important unless you are an economist looking back over a decade or more at the steady reduction of purchasing power in real terms. The Fed clearly prefers modest inflation to deflation because deflation is much harder to counteract by Fed policy.

All that being said, the present moment may be one of the few in which deflation may take place over a six month period (or more). There is precedent for this in the two inflation spikes following the first and second world wars. In both cases inflation shot up sharply after the war years before crashing. Between 1917 and 1920 the inflation rate rose 17.4%, 18.0%, 14.6%, and 15.6% annually before falling 10.5% in 1921 and 6.1% in 1922. The sharpest monthly drop in prices was 23.7% in June of 1921. The post-war periods bear close resemblance to the post-pandemic period starting in 2021 (and little resemblance to the 1970s) although the post war/pandemic period starting in 1917 were much more severe. It's worth noting that it took about half as long to correct the severe inflation as the inflation itself took. It should also be noted that there was a deflationary recession starting in 1921 after which the economy stabilized and recovered leading to the Roaring 20s. The short version here: we may or may not get a deflationary correction in the near future but don't get caught flat-footed if we do. The last reported months of CPI, October and November, were both mildly deflationary (.24%).

I Bond Returns Will Be Very Competitive For At Least Six Months

I Bonds exist in two distinct time frames, one in the past and one in the present and future. The past is the past six month inflation rate which can be known with certainty at the time of purchase. The present is the known fixed rate established the previous May 1 or November 1. The future is the six months starting with the May or November updates. It's as if you were able to decide whether to buy or not buy a stock index in which you have been given certain knowledge of the first six months of returns. Foreknowledge like that would almost certainly greatly enhance long term results.

Let's consider the practical knowledge we now have for the first six months of I Bond returns if we buy at any time before May 1, 2024. The fixed rate established on November 1, 2023, is 1.3% and will remain so until May 1. The variable rate derived from summing monthly inflation from March through September 2023 is 3.94%. Inflation, it should be noted, was higher at the beginning of that period but beginning to fall. Until May 1, 2024, both these numbers are set in stone. The combined return is 5.24%.

Most CDs and Treasuries with longer durations than two years have fallen 100 basis points below that yield, as have TIPS. The only super-safe investment with a higher yield than that is Treasury bills which are likely to decline by .25% at least three times this year if the Fed follows the outline of its new policy. My son just sent me his second email in a week asking what he should do with expiring T Bills and I answered the same way: I don't know. The uncertainty with T Bills and cash held in money market funds is Conundrum Number One. There is heavy pressure to make a decision but a shaky basis for making it.

Things We Don't Know

Now that ordinary Treasuries with maturities of 5 years or more have rallied so that their yields are below 4% we must ask another question: does it stop here and if not where do yields end up? Again, nobody really knows. There are three broad possibilities:

Yields could fall back into the purgatory of the period 2008-2020 when income investors were forced to do back flips to get yield. It made for bad risk-taking and overblown valuations especially in solid growth stocks but also in dubious startups and meme stocks. Yields could stabilize roughly where they are now. This general area worked well in the distant path, allowing growth but reminding that capital isn't free and that's a good disciplinary thing for companies. Inflation could resume. What makes this unlikely is the Fed's vigilance combined with deflationary demographics and the absence of the massive stimulus which was doled out during the pandemic. Still, don't rule is out. People smarter than me see a resumption of inflation as a possibility.

My guess is that we end up with an outcome somewhere between 1. and 2.

What that does to I Bonds bought before May 1 is freeze the present 1.3% in place while by May we are well along toward inflation dropping to zero and maybe lower. Ordinary non-inflation-adjusted bonds may beat I Bonds for a while, especially if there is something like a recession, but by the end of 2024 we may be about to emerge from too much of a good thing and return to an environment in which 1.3% real return on I Bonds feels like a good thing. It's the combination of a six month head start and hope for a return to normalcy that pushes me toward buying I Bonds in April. Why wait until April? The rate volatility of 2023 is a reminder that anything and everything can happen, and happen quickly, and one should rarely make a decision until the last possible moment. You have to respect what you don't know.

Forget about the Gift Box For Now

There was a moment when I considered using my $10K I Bond allocation to "Deliver" I Bonds from the Gift Box. I had family members trade off buying me two $10K Gift Box Bonds in April of 2022. I mentioned at the time that inflation, having overshot on the long side, might well overshoot into disinflation/deflation on the downside, providing an opportunity to "Deliver" Gift Box Bonds within a year or two when both the variable and fixed I Bond rates were puny.

The variable rate has moved in the right direction but I realized in December that the six month inflation number combined with the 1.3% fixed rate actually beat all alternatives after the bond rally/rate crash in November and December. Even if the variable return going forward was poor for a year or two it was unlikely to drag the fixed rate down to zero, and even if it did there would be future years of normal inflation enhanced by that 1.3%. I'll keep my Gift Box Bonds in the Gift Box and see what things look like in 2025.

Meanwhile I think it pretty likely that the Treasury reduces the fixed rate on May 1, perhaps sharply. It may be that April is the last opportunity for a while to latch on to a good fixed rate. As for advice, I can say with some conviction: Don't Buy Gift Box Bonds this year! If for any reason (including lack of cash) you don't plan to buy any I Bonds this year, you could go ahead and have Gift Box Bonds Delivered. The article on Gift Box I published on April 20, 2022, is linked here.

Appendix: What Are I Bonds And How Do They Work?

I Bonds are a form of US Treasury Savings Bond which is inflation-adjusted. Like ordinary EE Savings Bonds, I Bonds are backed by the United States Treasury. Savings bonds have been around since 1935. Under a temporary name change to War Bonds, US Savings Bonds helped fund World War II. I Bonds have been around since 1998.

I Bonds produce returns with two components. The first is a fixed rate which provides the "real" return - real meaning inflation adjusted. For new purchases this rate resets semiannually on May 1 and Nov. 1, or the next business day if the first day of the month happens to fall on a holiday. Once you purchase an I Bond the real rate in force at that time continues for 30 years until the bond matures or until the owner chooses to redeem it. The second component of I Bond return is the inflation rate as represented by the Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), the same index that is used for Social Security resets. The inflation rate used for I Bonds is reset semiannually at the same time the fixed rate is reset, on May 1 and Nov. 1, and the accrued value of your I Bond is updated so that the return compounds semiannually. Note that the fixed rate and the variable rate are reset every six months, the variable rate from the CPI report, the fixed rate at the whim of the Treasury which has sometimes been thought to track the five or ten year Treasury note.

You can currently buy up to $10,000 annually of electronic I Bonds in a TreasuryDirect account - that's $10,000 per Social Security Number so that you can buy the same amount for your spouse and each of your children. You also can request that up to $5000 of your Federal income tax refund be received in the form of a paper I Bond which will be mailed to you whenever the IRS gets around to sending refunds.

Like all Treasury Bonds, I Bonds are not taxable by states and municipalities. Another advantage of I Bonds is that you can choose to defer paying Federal taxes until maturity or redemption. This can be helpful if you or your heir (whom you designate with each purchase) expect to have lower taxable income at some point in the future. Under some circumstances I Bonds are tax free when used for educational purposes - read the fine print, though.

One of the most important but seldom noticed qualities of I Bonds is that they're not only an excellent inflation hedge but a hedge against deflation as well. The reason is that the inflation component of the composite return never dips below zero. In the event of a deflationary period the accrued inflation value of the I Bond would simply freeze at its highest level. When inflation returns, as it always has, the total value of the account begins to compound again from the highest level it has reached.

I Bonds are probably the most flexible investment available. This is because their duration is any date you choose from one year to their maturity date of 30 years. You cannot redeem your I Bond during the first year, but after that you choose any moment you wish if for any reason you want to get out. You can thus use them as a place to park cash for the short to intermediate term or leave them in place and continue to have an assured long-term hedge against inflation.

For the first five years the price paid for redeeming a bond is giving up one quarter (three months) of returns. After five years of owning an I Bond the forfeiting of one quarter's returns no longer applies. There are, by the way, no commissions or other costs involved in buying or selling I Bonds. Paper bonds - now available only as part of your tax refund - can be bought at price intervals from $50 to $10,000 while electronic bonds may be bought in penny increments starting at $25. You could, for example, buy an I Bond with a face value $25.23. The Treasury Direct site has a slightly more detailed description. Now for the questions.