Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lululemon's Path To Market Dominance And Strong Investment Potential

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
361 Followers

Summary

  • Lululemon's stock has gained over 50% in value in 2023 and is still undervalued.
  • The company's pricing power and strong brand loyalty contribute to consistent gross profit margins.
  • Lululemon is gaining market share and has a large scope for growth, particularly in international markets.

Lululemon store

Robert Way

Thesis

Lululemon Athletica Inc., (NASDAQ:LULU) commonly known as Lululemon, is a Canadian-American multinational athletic apparel retailer headquartered in British Columbia and incorporated in Delaware, United States. The stock has performed exceptionally well, gaining more than 50% in value in 2023. While it

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
361 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
magenta17
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (5.28K)
LULU is doing all the right things to achieve global domination in sports apparel!!! Extremely well managed company! Longz! :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LULU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LULU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.