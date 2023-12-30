Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kinetik Holdings: Hold This Stock For Solid Dividend Yield

Value Quest
Summary

  • Kinetik Holdings is an energy firm that offers comprehensive gathering, processing, and transportation services in the Permian Basin.
  • The company has experienced significant revenue growth in the past three years, driven by robust demand for oil and natural gas.
  • KNTK has been consistently paying dividends and has a solid dividend yield of 8.94%, making it an attractive stock for dividend seeking investors.
  • After comparing a forward P/E ratio of 19.07x with industry average P/E of 17.9x and considering industry demand, I think we can safely say that the company is fairly valued.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Investment Thesis

Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is energy firm that delivers comprehensive gathering, processing, and transportation services. I will be examining the company’s financial history and its dividend payment safety. I will also be assessing the company’s valuation using the relative P/E

I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

matttrakker
matttrakker
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (2.05K)
Too much dilution. Pass.
