Wise: The Best Alternative To PayPal (Upgrading To Buy)

Summary

  • Wise exhibits a robust financial performance, with a remarkable 132.1% revenue growth from 2018 to 2024, showcasing its financial resilience and stability.
  • Despite facing challenges like recent interest payouts on deposits and potential competition risks, Wise strategically positions itself to navigate hurdles, reflecting adaptability and forward-thinking management.
  • The creation of multiple financial models supports the investment appeal, projecting a fair price averaging $11.87 and a future target of $21.94, translating into an impressive annual return of 21.35%.
  • Based on the comprehensive analysis and the company's persistent growth potential, a confident "buy" rating is asserted, emphasizing the calculated fair price that considers unpredictability and potential risks.
  • Wise's commitment to rapid expansion, capitalizing on its network effect, and maintaining an impressive operating income margin contributes to a promising future outlook for investors seeking substantial returns in the dynamic landscape of financial technology.
London-based financial technology trading in London Stock Exchange. Formerly TransferWise.

jaanalisette

Thesis

In this article, I will reassess Wise plc. (OTCPK:WPLCF) (OTCPK:WIZEY) following the release of its FQ2 2024 earnings. My previous analysis was conducted after the release of FQ4 2023. In this article, by employing three distinct residual

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WPLCF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

B
BeenHoldin
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (1.68K)
Happy investor in the high 6s/low 7s. Wish I had bought in the 3s but alas, it is what it is!

The moat is in network effects, speed of transmission, and regulatory complexities, which I think is a better moat than PayPal. If the NPS score ever takes a really big hit - then something has gone very wrong and the thesis needs to be re evaluated quickly.
