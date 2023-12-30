Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BSR REIT: Tax Loss Harvesting Delivers Potential 25% Upside

Summary

  • BSR REIT's shares have dropped from $19.55 to $11.80, prompting many shareholders to harvest tax losses.
  • BSR management has issued a buyback program, repurchasing and canceling 3,137,895 units.
  • Management's open market investment has increased their ownership to over 12% of the float, and the stock is still considered underpriced.

White arrow up with blue stair on blue floor background, 3D arrow climbing up over a staircase , 3d stairs with arrow going upward, 3d rendering

In investment decision making, there are very few guarantees. If, however, on April 29, 2022 (when everyone still loved multifamily REITs) you got long BSR REIT’s (TSX:HOM.UN:CA, OTCPK:BSRTF) $19.55/share follow-on offering, you may now, in 4Q2023, have a new perspective certainty on the particular appeal of your investment. When BSR offered the shares in late April 2022, the multifamily REIT sector was trading at about 24x forward FFO/share and Sun Belt apartment rents were going to the moon.

Fast-forward to September 29, 2023, and Sun Belt markets were expected to be squarely in the path of a multifamily supply tsunami. Rents would fall, vacancies would climb, and the sector price to FFO multiples contracted to about 14x.

Your $19.55 shares were now changing hands at about $11.80 ($16.27 C$). If your enthusiasm about investing in apartments had waned, maybe you could look on the bright side and harvest the $8/share tax loss. That, apparently, is what thousands of shareholders did.

The Issuer’s Perspective

BSR management has long bemoaned what they perceived as a general lack of respect for their shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have described that buying back their own shares might be the most accretive use of capital and on September 29th they issued an renewal of their normal course issuer bid. The new buy-back program would run for 12 months and allow for the purchase and cancellation of up to 3,186,336 Units or approximately 10% of the public float.

One of the limiting factors of this type of Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) is that it restricts the daily re-purchase to 25% of the prior 6-month’s average daily volume. In this case, HOM.UN management could buy no more than 11, 256 units/day.

Incrementally, that seems like it might take forever to get to 3 million shares, but at 5:00 pm EST on December 22nd BSR issued a statement suspending the repurchase plan. They had repurchased and cancelled 3,137,895 Units at a weighted average price of US$10.65. if that’s not enough, throughout the third and fourth quarter, insiders have been active in making open market acquisitions. Executive Vice-Chair, John Bailey led the way in acquiring 525,000 shares, bringing his total holdings to more than 2.88 million Units.

Money Where Their Mouth Is

Through the buyback, units outstanding have been reduced and management’s open market investment has brought their ownership to more than 12% of the float. We always like it when management will invest alongside us, and though we held no shares on August 1st, HOM.UN has now become our largest single holding. It is still underpriced.

Discounted to Peers

The multifamily sector has recovered some value in the recent REIT rally but is a long way from the euphoric pricing of early 2022. At Christmas, Median FFO/Share multiples stood at about 16x, a discount of about 2 turns from historical averages.

Though it owns class A apartments in Austin, Dallas and Houston, BSR REIT is not in these tables because it trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since its 2018 IPO, BSR’s portfolio has been totally transformed to take advantage of Texas’s sustaining strong employment and population demographics. Those demographics drive household formation, apartment demand, and rent growth.

At the time of their 3Q2023 earnings release, management reiterated their 2023 earnings guidance.

With shares closing today at $11.85, HOM.UN is trading at just 12.75x the 2023 $0.93 FFO/Share midpoint. That is before considering the potential earnings accretion of the huge share buyback. If BSR can return to a sector average 16x multiple and a $15 share price, we might see 25% capital upside from here.

The Verdict

Many Sun Belt markets are facing heavy new apartment supply through 2024. This will put a ceiling on rent and occupancy growth until that new supply is absorbed.

Demand remains strong, and we have been given a highly advantaged price point of entry. A shout out of thanks to our tax-loss harvesting Canadian friends, eh!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.UN:CA, BSRTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

