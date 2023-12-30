mouu007

In investment decision making, there are very few guarantees. If, however, on April 29, 2022 (when everyone still loved multifamily REITs) you got long BSR REIT’s (TSX:HOM.UN:CA, OTCPK:BSRTF) $19.55/share follow-on offering, you may now, in 4Q2023, have a new perspective certainty on the particular appeal of your investment. When BSR offered the shares in late April 2022, the multifamily REIT sector was trading at about 24x forward FFO/share and Sun Belt apartment rents were going to the moon.

S&P Global

Source: S&P Global

Fast-forward to September 29, 2023, and Sun Belt markets were expected to be squarely in the path of a multifamily supply tsunami. Rents would fall, vacancies would climb, and the sector price to FFO multiples contracted to about 14x.

S&P Global

Source: S&P Global

Your $19.55 shares were now changing hands at about $11.80 ($16.27 C$). If your enthusiasm about investing in apartments had waned, maybe you could look on the bright side and harvest the $8/share tax loss. That, apparently, is what thousands of shareholders did.

S&P Global

Source: S&P Global

The Issuer’s Perspective

BSR management has long bemoaned what they perceived as a general lack of respect for their shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have described that buying back their own shares might be the most accretive use of capital and on September 29th they issued an renewal of their normal course issuer bid. The new buy-back program would run for 12 months and allow for the purchase and cancellation of up to 3,186,336 Units or approximately 10% of the public float.

One of the limiting factors of this type of Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) is that it restricts the daily re-purchase to 25% of the prior 6-month’s average daily volume. In this case, HOM.UN management could buy no more than 11, 256 units/day.

Incrementally, that seems like it might take forever to get to 3 million shares, but at 5:00 pm EST on December 22nd BSR issued a statement suspending the repurchase plan. They had repurchased and cancelled 3,137,895 Units at a weighted average price of US$10.65. if that’s not enough, throughout the third and fourth quarter, insiders have been active in making open market acquisitions. Executive Vice-Chair, John Bailey led the way in acquiring 525,000 shares, bringing his total holdings to more than 2.88 million Units.

S&P Global

Source: S&P Global

Money Where Their Mouth Is

Through the buyback, units outstanding have been reduced and management’s open market investment has brought their ownership to more than 12% of the float. We always like it when management will invest alongside us, and though we held no shares on August 1st, HOM.UN has now become our largest single holding. It is still underpriced.

Discounted to Peers

The multifamily sector has recovered some value in the recent REIT rally but is a long way from the euphoric pricing of early 2022. At Christmas, Median FFO/Share multiples stood at about 16x, a discount of about 2 turns from historical averages.

S&P Global

Source: S&P Global

Though it owns class A apartments in Austin, Dallas and Houston, BSR REIT is not in these tables because it trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

BSR

Source: BSR

Since its 2018 IPO, BSR’s portfolio has been totally transformed to take advantage of Texas’s sustaining strong employment and population demographics. Those demographics drive household formation, apartment demand, and rent growth.

BSR

Source: BSR

At the time of their 3Q2023 earnings release, management reiterated their 2023 earnings guidance.

BSR

Source: BSR

With shares closing today at $11.85, HOM.UN is trading at just 12.75x the 2023 $0.93 FFO/Share midpoint. That is before considering the potential earnings accretion of the huge share buyback. If BSR can return to a sector average 16x multiple and a $15 share price, we might see 25% capital upside from here.

The Verdict

Many Sun Belt markets are facing heavy new apartment supply through 2024. This will put a ceiling on rent and occupancy growth until that new supply is absorbed.

Demand remains strong, and we have been given a highly advantaged price point of entry. A shout out of thanks to our tax-loss harvesting Canadian friends, eh!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.