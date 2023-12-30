Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ralph Lauren: Increased Marketing Spend Could Pay Off

Dec. 30, 2023 1:32 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
369 Followers

Summary

  • Ralph Lauren's stock has rallied in recent times, likely frontrunning a likely great Q3 holiday performance.
  • The brand has had turbulence in the past couple of decades with the brand equity changing with fashion trends.
  • A possible return into growth could improve Ralph Lauren as an investment case, but for the time being, I estimate very slight growth implying a slightly overpriced stock.

Brick building facade with Ralph Lauren store front and town clock

miromiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded in 1967, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) manufactures and sells clothing under many clothing lines within the Ralph Lauren brand, focusing on mostly quite expensive end on the price range. The brand is most well-known for

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
369 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.