mysticenergy

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) recently delivered the acquisition of SN EF Maverick and working interests in Western Eagle Ford assets, which could bring production increases and reserve increases. CRGY also reported a stock repurchase program and efficiency efforts, including drilling and completion speed as well as lower well costs. For these reasons, I believe that CRGY could trade at better price marks. There are some risks from the competitors, inflation, changes in environmental regulations, or dependence on external services. However, the current valuation appears too cheap.

Crescent Energy

Crescent, an independent U.S. energy company, has strong capitalization and oil and natural gas assets in proven regions across the lower 48 states. Its diversified portfolio includes Eagle Ford, Rocky Mountain, and Barnett areas, supporting the substantial cash flow.

Source: November Presentation

The company reports a production of close to 146-151 Mboe/d with approximately 60% being liquids, total PV-10 proved reserves of $11.9 billion, and proved developed reserves of $9 billion. The company reports a market capitalization that does not exceed $3 billion with 1.4x Net LTM leverage. Hence, a priori, I believe that the company appears a bit undervalued.

Source: November Presentation

Better Than Expected Revenue, Beneficial EPS Revisions, And Cheap Trading Multiples

I believe that it is worth mentioning the recent earnings release, which included better than expected EPS Normalized earnings and better than expected revenue. Quarterly revenue stood at close to $642 million, and EPS Normalized was close to $0.75. I also appreciate that EPS revisions in the last 90 days were optimistic rather than pessimistic.

Source: 10-Q

I also appreciate quite a bit that Crescent Energy recently reaffirmed its 2023 guidance with total production of close to 146-151 Mboe/d, capex close to $580-$630 million, and adjusted opex of about $14.95-$15.65.

Source: November Presentation

Recent market estimates included a stable operating margin close to 22%-23%, but analysts expected increases in the net margin in 2024 and FCF growth in 2023 and 2024.

Source: Market Screener

With that about the expectations, I believe that the current trading multiples appear quite cheap. EV/ 2023 Sales is close to 1.3x, with EV/ 2023 EBITDA of 2.9x and EV/ 2022 FCF of close to 4x.

Source: Market Screener

Further Efficiency Could Bring Margin Enhancements In The Coming Years.

The company’s free cash flow-focused portfolio encompasses balanced assets in proven, low-decline U.S. onshore basins. With 96% of the surface position covered by production as of December 31, 2022, management minimizes capital expenses, highlighting selective acquisition decisions, profitable operations, and disciplined reinvestments.

It is also worth noting that the company’s efficiency efforts, including drilling and completion speed as well as lower well costs, could bring margin enhancement in the coming years. In the last quarterly presentation, the company noted 10% drilling speed increase and a 10% decrease in well costs.

Source: November Presentation

Recent Acquisitions Could Bring Significant Increase In Reserves

Management recently reported meaningful acquisition of interests and Western Eagle Ford assets valued at more than $593 million. As a result, I believe that we may soon see increases in the total amount of reserves as well as property and equipment or production increases. I also appreciate the fact that Crescent is investing a lot of dollars in reserve expansion. I think that it sends a clear message to the market: business is expected to remain great for some time, so we are increasing our stakes in existing projects.

In July 2023, we consummated the acquisition contemplated by the Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated as of May 2, 2023, between our subsidiary and Comanche Holdings, LLC ("Comanche Holdings") and SN EF Maverick, LLC for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $593.4 million, including customary purchase price adjustments. Source: 10-Q In October 2023, we consummated the unrelated acquisition contemplated by the Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated as of August 22, 2023, between our subsidiary and an unaffiliated third party, pursuant to which we agreed to acquire certain incremental working interests in oil and natural gas properties in certain of our existing Western Eagle Ford assets from the seller for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $250.0 million. Source: 10-Q

Management Also Reported Divestitures, However They Seemed Rather Small

In the last quarterly report, the company disclosed the sale of non-core producing properties and related oil and natural gas leases in Ector County, Texas in the Permian Basin. However, I believe that sales of assets were rather small in the past. The total amount of assets increased significantly in the last three years. I believe that further increase in the book value per share and the total amount of assets could lead to stock price increases.

We entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement with an unaffiliated third party to sell certain of our non-core producing properties and related oil and natural gas leases in Ector County, Texas in the Permian Basin in exchange for cash consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, of $80.0 million. We consummated this transaction in December 2022 and recorded a loss of $0.9 million. Source: 10-Q Source: Ycharts

Stock BuyBacks And Dividend Payments Could Bring Demand For The Stock

I also believe that the company’s dividend policy and the distribution of close to 10% of the adjusted EBITDAX could bring the attention of investors and result in stock demand. In the last presentation, the company noted 4% annualized current dividend and payment of dividends for the last ten years.

Source: November Presentation

Besides, CRGY also reports stock repurchases. In my view, lower share count could lead to stock price increases in the coming quarters. In 2023, I saw how the total amount of class B shares declined, which appears a beneficial fact. With that, the investment community may not appreciate that there are different types of shares. In addition, investors may want to control that the total amount of class A shares does not increase.

As of October 31, 2023, there were approximately 91,048,124 shares outstanding of the Class B common stock, respectively. Source: 10-Q As of April 30, 2023, there were approximately 118,645,323 shares of the registrant's Class B common stock outstanding, respectively. Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of about $228 million, with accounts receivable of about $577 million, prepaid expenses of $50 million, and total current assets worth $903 million. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I believe that there are no liquidity issues right now.

The property, plant, and equipment, representing proved and unproved oil and natural gas properties at cost, stands at close to $8.633 billion. In my view, there is usually a certain correlation between property and equipment and market capitalization. With that, in this case, I believe that the market capitalization is too low with a total valuation of $2.36 billion. Total assets stand at $6986 million, or close to 2x the total amount of liabilities. In my view, the balance sheet looks stable.

Source: 10-Q

As of September 30, 2023, the company noted accounts payable and accrued liabilities worth $565 million, with accounts payable to affiliates of close to $37 million. With long-term debt of $1.912 billion, asset retirement obligations of close to $372 million, and the FCF reported, I do not think that the total amount of debt is scary. Total liabilities are equal to $3.470 billion.

Source: 10-Q

Assessment Of The Interest Rates For The Calculation Of The Cost Of Capital

I checked some of the debt agreements reported by Crescent. The company noted 2028 Notes, which bear interest at an annual rate of 9.250%, and 7.250% senior notes due 2026 at par. With these figures in mind, I believe that assuming a cost of capital of 7%-12% would make sense.

The 2028 Notes bear interest at an annual rate of 9.250%, which is payable on February 15 and August 15 of each year and mature on February 15, 2028. We may, at our option, redeem all or a portion of the 2028 Notes at any time on or after February 15, 2025 at certain redemption prices. Source: 10-Q In May 2021, we issued a $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2026 at par. In February 2022, we issued an additional $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2026 at 101% of par. The 2026 Notes bear interest at an annual rate of 7.25%, which is payable on May 1 and November 1 of each year and mature on May 1, 2026. Source: 10-Q

My FCF Expectations Based On Previous Assumptions And Guidance Given By Management.

My assumptions are pretty much in line with the expectations of other investment analysts. I did not expect a large increase in the total amount of production or radical changes in the crude oil price. I also took into account my previous assumptions, previous FCF figures, and the guidance given by management. I believe that my figures are quite conservative.

My expectations include 2029 net sales of $2.9 billion, 2029 EBITDA of $1.8 billion, 2029 EBIT of $772 million, and an operating margin close to 26%. Finally, with 2029 net income of $319 million, I also included 2029 free cash flow of $890 million.

Source: My Estimates

With other peers trading at a median EV/EBITDA of 5.6x-5.5x and a price/cash flow of 4.7x, the company appears to trade undervalued. With these figures in mind, I assumed exit multiples close to 4x-7x FCF, which I believe is quite a conservative approach.

Source: SA

If we also assume a conservative cost of capital between 7% and 12%, the implied forecast price would stand at close to $13 and $29 per share with a median fair price close to $19-$21 per share. Note that for the calculation of the fair price, I added the cash in hand and restricted cash, and subtracted the derivative liabilities, finance lease obligations, and long term debt. Additionally, it is worth noting that I took into account both class A shares and class B shares for the calculation of the share count.

Source: My DCF Model

With the previous results, I also calculated the internal rate of return, which resulted in a maximum IRR of 19% and a median IRR between 4% and 13%. With other assumptions, I believe that other investment analysts may reach different results. However, I believe that they would mostly agree that the company appears a bit undervalued.

Source: My DCF Model

Risks, And Competitors

In my view, Crescent faces risks from dependence on external services, with oil costs susceptible to fluctuations exacerbated by events such as the conflict in Ukraine. Although the company maintains strong relationships with suppliers, they do not ensure constant access or sustainable costs. Shortages or increases in equipment, supplies, and personnel may negatively affect development and operation, adversely impacting the business and financial condition.

In addition, persistent inflation in the US since 2021, along with increases in interest rates, presents additional risks by raising costs of goods, services, and personnel. Uncertainty in oil and natural gas prices adds significant threats to the company. As a result, in the worst case scenario, the company could suffer from decreases in the FCF margins, which may also push the price down.

I also believe that the equity structure is not ideal because of the existence of class A, class B, and class I preferred stock. As a result, many investment sites out there are not getting the correct share count number. Series I preferred stock also gives the right to holders to make changes in the Board of Directors. In my view, the demand of the stock may decrease because of these matters.

Shares of Crescent Class A common stock have both voting and economic rights, while holders of Crescent Class B common stock rights hold a corresponding amount of economic, non-voting OpCo Units. OpCo Units may be redeemed or exchanged for Class A Common Stock or, at our election, cash on the terms and conditions set forth in the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of OpCo. Crescent's non-economic Series I preferred stock entitles the holder thereof to appoint the Board of Directors of Crescent and to certain other approval rights. Source: 10-Q

The oil and natural gas industry is fiercely competitive, facing companies with significantly greater resources. They compete not only in exploration and production, but also in midstream operations, refining, and global trading. Larger companies can acquire properties and conduct exploration on a larger scale, surpassing them in financial and human resources. Competition intensifies in the context of legislative and regulatory changes, the effects of which are unpredictable. Laws can increase costs and hamper operations. Larger competitors, with greater capacity to absorb regulatory changes, could negatively affect their competitive position and limit the development in the energy industry.

My Takeaway

Fusing investment and operational expertise and with the recent acquisition of SN EF Maverick, or working interests in Western Eagle Ford assets, Crescent appears to be acquiring new assets at a fast pace. Moreover, taking into account the dividend yield, the stock repurchase program, and recent efficiency efforts reported, I believe that Crescent could trade soon at better trading multiples. Yes, the company faces challenges, such as dependence on external services and competition with larger companies. In addition, the equity structure does not look ideal. With that, I really think that Crescent could trade at better price marks.