marchmeena29

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY) is an option-writing fund that aims to deliver outsized distribution yields by selling daily options. In my last article covering this company a couple months ago titled JEPY: Only 2 Months In And Already Deviating From Its Strategy I talked about the importance of preserving NAV because that's the bread and butter of every fund. Some people strongly disagreed, saying that NAV itself or NAV decay doesn't matter as long as those dividends keep coming and they are only in it for the dividend. Many people still argue that income investors should ignore NAV.

Well it turns out that NAV is actually important because as NAV starts decaying, so do the dividend distributions. In its first month when the fund announced a dividend distribution of 90 cents which gave it a monthly distribution yield of 4.5% and annual distribution yield of 54%. Many people thought they found the holy grail of funds and they could enjoy these types of yields for a long time without consequences even though NAV decay was already in play. In the second month the distribution came at 91 cents again but in the third month it got cut to 65 cents and in the fourth month it got cut further to 50 cents. So between October and now, the fund's distribution dropped from 91 cents to 50 cents, a drop of almost half.

JEPY Distributions (Defiance)

Meanwhile the fund's NAV dropped by as much as 12% between its inception and early November but it recovered much of it since then. Luckily for the fund, stocks had a tremendous run in the last 2 months. As a matter of fact, we are currently in the 9th green week in a row and these type of streaks are very rare, happening about once a decade on average.

Data by YCharts

This rare rally helped the fund recover most of its NAV decay back but on the negative side the rally also dropped VIX which hurt the fund's ability to generate income by selling options. Typically VIX is tied to the volatility of monthly option contracts but it correlates with all option volatilities.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that JEPY has been outperforming traditional covered call funds such as XYLD (XYLD) and JPMorgan's famous fund JEPI (JEPI) but it still underperformed the S&P 500 index during the same period. Since inception, JEPY is up 5.51% while S&P 500 was up 8% during the same period.

Data by YCharts

By itself, this would not be a problem. After all, most funds underperform the overall market in the long run and we know that it's very rare for covered call funds to outperform the market. The problem is that the fund was distributing so much money in dividends that it was not sustainable. You can't distribute 5% per month while generating much smaller returns and it will start decaying your NAV which will affect your dividend sooner or later whether you care about NAV decay or not.

When it comes to actively managed funds, NAV is like your soldiers in a war. The more soldiers you have, the more you can send to the battle. If your soldier start dying off and you can't replace them fast enough, you will run out of soldiers in the worst case scenario. Even if you don't run out of soldiers, your number of soldiers will keep dropping and it will reduce your overall fire power.

Think of it like this, you have a fund that has $100 million in assets. It writes covered calls and generates 10% or $10 million in a year. Then it distributes $30 million in dividends and offers a yield of 30%. Next year the fund has only $80 million left in assets and if it repeats the same performance it can only generate $8 million as opposed to $10 million it did the year before because it overpaid in distributions. Of course those investors who reinvested their dividends might be still fine since they would have more shares which would help them close the gap but that also raises another question. If you have to keep reinvesting most or all of your dividends just to sustain your dividend income stable, what's the point of getting 30-50% yields when you can get a 10% yield in a sustainable fashion?

We are also seeing similar patterns in JEPY's sister fund QQQY (QQQY) which focuses on Nasdaq. This fund also cut its distributions on a monthly basis. The first month's distribution was $1.10 followed by $1.00 followed by 93 cents and now 62 cents. Don't get me wrong though, I am not blaming these funds for cutting their distributions. This is a smart move and they should have done this from the beginning. They should have never paid those massive distributions in the first place. These smaller distributions will help them preserve their NAV and perhaps slow down the NAV decay.

QQQY Distributions (Defiance)

Speaking of one day options, it looks like a new contender is entering this market. We've seen a new fund by ProShares called S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) which will write daily covered calls and try to generate high returns. Actually the fund doesn't directly write covered calls. It trades daily covered call swap contracts with Goldman Sachs to simulate writing covered calls. If JEPI and JEPQ's usage of ELN's to simulate covered calls was confusing, this will confuse you even more but to make it simple, that fund's returns should closely match the experience of writing daily call options. Will ISPY do better than JEPY? It's too early to tell. Both funds are using a very similar strategy but both are actively managed so their performances might differ significantly depending on where they set up their strike price. For example, the fund that sells options closer to money during a falling or flat market will outperform whereas the fund that sells options farther away from the money during a rising market will outperform. Both funds determine their strike price on daily basis.

ISPY Holdings (ProShares)

JEPY's strategy can create some returns. As a matter of fact, S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index is up 26% year over year which means this strategy can deliver some returns especially during bull markets when the overall market is doing very well. Unfortunately we don't have any data going back more than a year on this index because daily options became a thing just about a year ago. This daily covered call index is actually up 10% since September which means it's been outperforming JEPY which is up about 5.5% in total returns during the same period.

S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index (S&P Global)

On the other hand, the fund needs to be watchful of two things. First, as I mentioned in my previous article it has to be careful about where it sets its strike price. If it sets strike price too low, it can miss out on gains and fall behind. If it sets strike price too high, it can suffer on red days. Second, the fund needs to watch its distributions closely and ensure that it's not distributing too much. If the fund is careful about those things, it can result in decent returns but the fund and its investors have to set their expectations realistic and I don't think expecting 30-50% distribution yields is realistic from a sustainability standpoint.