AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

In August, I concluded that Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) was a bit too odd for me. The company aims to disrupt the beauty and wellness industry through the use of technology and a direct-to-consumer business model.

Following an impressive growth trajectory in a rather short period of time, growth was expected to slow down, as seasonality trends and uncertain stock-based compensation expenses going forward raised some real questions.

While the company delivered on a solid beat in the third quarter, similar questions remains certainly as shares trade near the $50 mark, which makes it easy for me to stay on the sidelines for now.

Oddity - An Odd Player

Oddity aims to transform the beauty and wellness industry from a couple of distinguished aspects and angles. Taking the perspective of an outsider, the company focuses heavily on science to create better products and provide better recommendations.

Founded as recent as 2018, Oddity has benefited from over 40 million users, leaving many more data point to create a huge database on which recommendations are based. The company serves over 4 million active customers at the time of the offering, defined as those who ordered with the company in the past twelve months before.

With brands like Il Makiage and SpoiledChild, the company aimed to disrupt the multi-billion beauty and health business, with a differentiated business model.

The company went public at $35 per share in July as shares rose to the $47 mark on the first day of trading, resulting in a roughly $2.5 billion enterprise valuation after factoring in a pro forma net cash position. This was based on a business which doubled sales from $110 million in 2020 to $222 million in 2021, as operating profits rose from just $16 million to $19 million over the same period of time.

Revenues grew to $324 million in 2022 as operating profits expanded to $27 million, as notably the first quarter results for 2023 looked very strong. First quarter sales for this year rose by 83% to $165 million, as the company reported operating profits of $25 million in the meantime.

Second quarter sales were seen up 43% to $140 million, with the results still to be released at the time of the public offering, although that adjusted EBITDA was expected to improve from a $28 million number in the first quarter to $34 million. An extrapolation meant that sales were trending at $560 million, which worked down to just a >4 time sales multiple and 25 times operating earnings multiple, although that volatility in the business results was evident.

The question was about the slowdown in growth and uncertainty on how stock-based compensation expenses would be evolving, all which made that I took a wait-and-see-approach. Over the summer, it became apparent that second quarter sales of $155 million (up 55% on the year before) were stronger than expected, with GAAP earnings posted at $30 million.

Trading at $52, the operating asset valuation of $2.8 billion was rather demanding, certainly as the company guided for full year sales of $475-$480 million, coming in way short of the annualised sales run rate in the first quarter of the year. In fact, revenues came in at $317 million in the first half of the year already, indicating significant seasonality.

This was evident in the outlook for the third quarter, in which sales were seen between $81 and $85 million, up just 18-23% on the year before, but also just a fraction of revenues reported in each of the first two quarters. Moreover, the company guided for third quarter stock-based compensation expenses around $14 million, and still $8 million in the fourth quarter, indicating that the margin profile was highly uncertain.

Coming Down & Recovering

A $50 stock in August fell to the $25 mark as soon as October, as a swift recovery followed in November and December, with shares now trading at $48 per share, essentially unchanged from this summer.

After tough times in September, the company's CFO Lindsay Drucker Mann announced a million dollar purchase of the company's shares.

Early in October, Oddity Tech announced that it expected third quarter sales to rise by 29-31%, with EBITDA margins consequently seen a bit stronger as well. Early in November, it became apparent that third quarter sales rose by as much as 37% to $94.5 million, growing at twice the original pace guided for. GAAP operating profits of $6.3 million revealed real profits, but far lower margins than seen in the first half of the year.

On the back of the stronger results, the company hiked the full year guidance. The company now sees sales around $495 million and EBITDA at a midpoint of $104.5 million. This implies an $82-$85 million revenue guidance for the final quarter of the year, with EBITDA seen around $13-14 million, comparing to a $20 million number in the third quarter. That is not entirely fair either, as stock-based compensation expenses are expected to fall from $12 million in the third quarter, to $8 million in the fourth quarter.

The 61 million diluted share count has pushed up the equity valuation to levels around $3 billion, near the $50 mark here. This includes a $164 million net cash position, implying that the business trades at 5-6 times sales and a rather demanding earnings multiple.

A Final Word

While the pullback in September and October provided a great entry point (with the benefit of hindsight) I remain cautious. Even as the company posted a big beat in the third quarter results, on very low expectations, sales and profitability remains very modest.

Of course, it could be the case that the company is guiding conservatively, which happens more often out of the IPO gate, but shares still feel a bit shaky. After all, earnings power, after deducting stock-based compensation expenses, is relatively modest in the third and fourth quarter, which alleviate the same doubts which I had last summer (when shares traded at similar levels).

This all makes me a bit cautious here, as I am really feel no urge to get involved yet, but am anxious to learn about the 2024 guidance, especially if seasonality pattern repeat themselves.