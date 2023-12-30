grandriver

With 2023 nearing an end, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE), is further along its way of becoming a multi-energy company.

TotalEnergies is one of Europe's largest oil and gas companies that is transitioning into a low carbon future. In terms of 2050, TotalEnergies has an ambitious low carbon goal and the company has made some progress towards it in 2023.

2050 Goal

In terms of its goal, TotalEnergies hopes to be a carbon neutral energy company by 2050.

By that time, TotalEnergies plans to produce around half of its energy from low carbon electricity with corresponding storage capacity totaling about 500 TWh/year, and 25% of its energy in the form of decarbonized fuels such as biogas, hydrogen, and synthetic liquid fuels.

For the remaining 25%, TotalEnergies plans to produce around 1 Mb/day of oil and gas. Of the 1 Mb/day, around 0.7 Mboe/day would be liquefied natural gas. Most of the oil will be used in the petrochemicals industry.

By comparison, TotalEnergies' oil and gas production was around 2.5 Mboe/d in Q3 2023, up 5% year over year.

2023 Progress

As 2023 is nearly over, TotalEnergies has progressed in terms of its low carbon energy goal given the increasing growth in the company's Integrated Power business, which includes the company's electricity, flexible generation, and renewable energy businesses.

Net power production was 8.9 TWh in the third quarter of 2023, up 7% quarter to quarter due to growing power generation from renewables. Meanwhile, gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached over 20 GW at the end of Q3, up over 1 GW quarter to quarter.

For the first time, TotalEnergies' Integrated Power adjusted net operating income and cash flow both exceeded $500 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Year to date, cash flow for Integrated Power at the end of Q3 was near $1.5 billion, around in-line with the division's goal of generating around $2 billion of cash flow in 2023.

In terms of the first nine months of 2023, TotalEnergies' Integrated Power business was the only business segment that increased in terms of adjusted net operating income, rising from $494 million in the prior year same period to $1.326 billion in the first nine months of this year. The company's oil and gas segments income fell mainly given average oil and natural gas prices decreased from the corresponding periods in 2022 to 2023.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

While rising, the Integrated Power segment accounted for just $1.326 billion, versus the Exploration & Production segment that accounted for $8.14 billion, the Integrated LNG segment that accounted for $4.744 billion, and the Refining & Chemicals segment that accounted for $4.021 billion in terms of adjusted net operating income from business segments for the first nine months of 2023. As such, oil and gas is still TotalEnergies' most important business.

TotalEnergies' Integrated Power business adjusted net operating income has risen because the company's investments in renewables have increased.

Overall, TotalEnergies has a 5-year plan from 2024 to 2028 of capital investments of $16-$18 billion a year, with around 33% dedicated to low carbon energies. That's up from $4 billion in low carbon energies investment in 2022 and around $5 billion in 2023.

As TotalEnergies invests in renewables, the company's TotalEnergies assets generally increase. With the investments, TotalEnergies hopes to increase its renewables generation from around 20 TWh in 2023 to potentially 80 to 100 TWh in 2030.

In terms of financial goals for the Integrated Power segment, management hopes to achieve over $4 billion in CFFO excluding working capital variation by 2028 and have the business be net cash flow positive at that time.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

In terms of returns, management has said the Integrated Power business has a 10% ROACE, which is the ratio of adjusted net operating income to average capital employed in the 12 month as of June 30, 2023. Management hopes to eventually increase the segment's ROACE to around 12% which according to the company will be equivalent ROACE of $60 per barrel.

By comparison, in Q3 2023, TotalEnergies achieved a return on average capital employed of over 20%.

Valuation

In terms of shareholder returns, TotalEnergies said in its September 2023 investor presentation that it hopes to return over 40% of CFFO excluding working capital variation in the form of paid dividends and share buybacks.

Given where oil and gas prices have averaged in 2023, the company has returned a considerable amount of capital back to shareholders this year.

In terms of its dividend, TotalEnergies has a trailing twelve-month annual dividend of $3.14 per share, and a dividend yield of 4.69% as of December 29 according to Seeking Alpha. As TotalEnergies declares its dividend in euros, there is variation in the dividend in dollar terms.

In terms of payments, TotalEnergies has paid around $7.39 billion in the trailing twelve months.

In addition to its dividend, TotalEnergies has implemented $9 billion worth of buybacks in 2023 according to the September presentation, and this has helped reduce its shares outstanding since 2022.

From 2014 to 2018, TotalEnergies' shares outstanding rose for reasons including M&A. In 2017, for instance, the company, which previously was known as Total, bought 100% of the equity of the E&P company Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, and financed part of the purchase with 97.5 million shares. Shares outstanding also rose given performance share plans.

In terms of CFFO excluding working capital variation outlook, TotalEnergies believes it can sustain its dividend with disciplined capital investment with Brent at $50 per barrel and that it could have over $100 billion of free cash flow from 2023 through 2028 with Brent at $80 per barrel according to a September investor presentation.

If that happens, TotalEnergies could continue to potentially buy back its stock and pay a relatively attractive dividend.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

As such, if oil prices (and natural gas to a lesser extent) are pretty strong up to 2028, I think TotalEnergies stock would be a pretty good buy given the expected free cash flow and the company's current market capitalization of $164.5 billion as of December 29.

In terms of valuation, I think TotalEnergies is trading for a pretty attractive valuation.

For 2024, analysts expect the company on average to earn $10.24 per share, giving it a forward PE ratio of 6.53. For 2025, analysts expect the company to earn an average of $8.86 per share, giving it a forward PE of 7.55 for that year.

TotalEnergies also has a strong balance sheet, as the company anticipates cash proceeds of around $4.1 billion from Canadian asset divestments that could bring its gearing below 8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In terms of costs, TotalEnergies has a competitive low breakeven, with a pre-dividend organic cash breakeven of under $25/boe and management has a goal of focusing on low-cost assets in the future.

I don't really know what will happen to oil and natural prices, however, as there are too many variables that are unknowns for me. If oil prices decrease substantially, TotalEnergies' CFFO and profits could decrease substantially too. As such, I rate TotalEnergies stock as a 'Hold'.

If I were to own TotalEnergies, I would own it in a diversified portfolio with the 'Magnificent Seven' to benefit from innovation and also a decent amount of U.S. Treasury bonds to hedge against potential deflation.