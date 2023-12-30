CompX International: A Solid Company On The Cusp Of A Growth Recovery

annamoskvina/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I am bullish on CompX International (NYSE:CIX) with a 'Buy' rating:

Security product sales are rebounding There are green shoots for recovery in the Marine Components segment Valuation is not excessive

Security product sales are rebounding

Security Product Revenues (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

After 5 consecutive quarters of a sequential decline in security products (mainly various types of locks particularly for enterprise use), CompX saw a revival in Q3 FY23. Management attributed this to increased sales from a government security market customer and expects further growth in business from this source to continue.

I am optimistic about a broader recovery in this end-market, which I think would be correlated with new real estate development or renovation activity, as that is often when new security systems are installed. Until December, the outlook for such activity was subdued, when the 'higher-for-longer' rates narrative was the norm. However, in December 2023, the Fed's messaging and subsequent market sentiment has switched to one wherein rate cuts are expected in 2024. These conditions would be more favorable for capital project spending in the real estate sector, and hence for CompX's locks business as well.

There are green shoots for recovery in the Marine Components segment

Marine Components Revenues (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

In the Marine Components segment, CompX primarily sells components for ski/wakeboard boats and performance boats. In the Q3 FY23 10-Q's MD&A section, management expressed that they anticipate marine demand to remain weak in a high interest rate environment, noting that:

Several original equipment boat manufacturers, including certain of our customers, have publicly announced reductions to production schedules for the remainder of 2023

Due to the shift in the rates narrative, I believe this is an outdated outlook for the business. As boats are a large ticket item, often purchased using financing options, I expect rate cuts to propel greater activity in the recreational boating sector. From a bottom-up fundamentals perspective, I also note the broader trend of consumers' increased participation in outdoor activities:

Outdoor Recreation Participant Count and Participant Rate (2023 Outdoor Participation Trends Report)

Within the gamut of outdoor activities, boardsailing/windsurfing is the relevant sport that links with CompX's Marine Component sales. This ranks #5 in the fastest growing outdoor activities:

Outdoor Activity Growth Rates (2023 Outdoor Participation Trends Report)

Therefore, I believe the prospects of lower rates and the fast-growing boardsailing/windsurfing/wakeboarding trends within the increased outdoor recreation theme lays the foundation for some green shoots of recovery in CompX's Marine segment.

Valuation is not excessive

CompX LTM EV/EBITDA (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

CompX is currently trading at an LTM EV/EBITDA of 8.9x compared to the long-term median of 7.0x, implying a 27.2% premium. I view this as acceptable since I believe CompX is at the beginning of a burgeoning upcycle. And in the chart above, it is clear that we have not yet reached anywhere close to peak valuations (~12x at least) just yet.

Key Risks Assessment and Monitorable

CompX is a small $307 million market capitalization company. But it has 0 debt and is cash-rich with a balance sheet is in excellent condition. The current assets of $120.5 million compensate for total liabilities of $18.1 almost 7x over. The business' cash and equivalents balances amount to almost 21% of equity market capitalization.

The Security Products business has already shown signs of a rebound in the last quarter, coupled with a bullish management outlook. I think the main risk in my thesis lies in a false start recovery in the Marine Component segment, as there the company still has to post a turnaround growth quarterly print here. One macro proxy to assess the likelihood of a rebound in consumer discretionary spending is to look at the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index:

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (University of Michigan)

So far, a rebound we are seeing in Consumer Sentiment and favorable news can be viewed as support for the notion that discretionary spending too will see a rebound. I will continue to monitor this metric to have a closer real-time gauge of thesis validity.

One more thing I have my eye on is the margins profile for the 2 end-market businesses. Over the last few quarters, there has been some volatility in the margins due to lower sales volumes offset by lower raw material costs (particularly stainless steel and aluminum). However, on average, margins have broadly hovered around in the same range mid-teens range.

CompX Margins Profile (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

This volatility will make drawing conclusions from a single quarter's margin movements difficult. Nevertheless, it is something I am tracking to ensure it does not break sustainably below the mid-teens range for EBIT or below the high 20s range for overall gross profit.

Takeaway

To my mind, the bullish case for CompX is quite simple and clear. Security Products (locks) - the biggest segment that contributes 77% of its overall revenues - is already undergoing a growth rebound that is expected to continue. The likely possibility of rate cuts is expected to further support the growth revival in the Marine Components business, augmented by consumer trends that show greater participation in outdoor activities combined relevantly with the fast-growing popularity of boardsailing/windsurfing/wakeboarding as that is what CompX's Marine segment is geared towards.

With CompX on the cusp of a potential upcycle, I believe the current valuations are not excessive, as there is still room to go toward historically peak valuation multiples. On the risks side, the balance sheet is in excellent shape. Consumer sentiment data is a high frequency monitorable and so far, the signs are rosy in that department. One would have to accept a bit of QoQ volatility in the margins as it varies with selling volumes and raw material costs, but I don't think this is a major concern so long as the margins don't sustainably deteriorate below the normal band.

I rate CompX a 'Buy'.

How to interpret Hunting Alpha's ratings:

Strong Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P500 on a total shareholder return basis

Neutral/hold: Expect the company to perform in-line with the S&P500 on a total shareholder return basis

Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P500 on a total shareholder return basis

Strong Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence