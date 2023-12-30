Shutthiphong Chandaeng/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Company Overview

Tiny (TSXV:TINY:CA) is a holding company that buys and owns stakes in various technology businesses, including those in digital services, ecommerce software, and social networks. While based and listed in Canada, it also has sales from the United States and Europe.

Tiny somewhat of a peculiar company. Tiny differentiates itself from typical venture capital or private equity firms by acquiring and then operating on a decentralized basis, with limited intervention from Tiny. They often do full or partial buyouts with a deal size between $1 million and $300 million. They generally have simple structures in the transaction process, often paying cash upfront.

At its core, Tiny is an investment holding company and its management team is focused on capital allocation. Founded in 2016, its founders wanted to use the Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) model in its capital allocation and its management incentivization. While the founders don't profess to be as smart as Buffett or claim to get returns of Berkshire, they try to find businesses that are either exceptional businesses with competitive moats or are mismanaged in the eyes of Tiny.

With the exceptional businesses, they often get limited intervention from Tiny, but the mismanaged ones are where the company will get more hands on in changing the management team or their incentives and find room to grow the operating business. At present, the company owns over 30 companies, all of which are in the tech space.

Tiny Overview (Investor Presentation)

Company Background

Tiny is headed by its two co-founders (who are also co-CEOs) Andrew Wilkinson and Chris Sparling. Andrew Wilkson is the main guy at Tiny, with Chris Sparling heading more of the deal structure and financing side or things, and Andrew Wilkinson heading dealflow and identifying potential targets. Andrew Wilkinson gave a podcast last month where he discussed how he took $20,000 and turned it into a $260 million empire.

Admittedly, when I first learned about Tiny, I was skeptical. When someone or something is compared to Buffett and Berkshire, I tend to approach it with great caution and scrutiny, as Buffett and Berkshire are widely regarded as paragons of success and with results that've been difficult to replicate. Berkshire has a long track record and has set a benchmark that's often hard to match.

But one cannot deny that Andrew and Tiny have found success. With previous success in founding MetaLab after dropping out of college, he built a $250 million business on a 50% margin, which was profitable on day one. MetaLab is a mobile app design and development agency with many Fortune 500 clients. In founding Tiny, the company has grown from $42 million in invested capital to $425 million in equity value.

Tiny was created through a reverse merger with WeCommerce in spring of this year. In the transaction, WeCommerce shareholders got $5.12 per share at a 161% premium, and the WeCommerce and Tiny were valued at $220 million and $691 million, respectively. WeCommerce had a nice fit with Tiny, as it had many different companies that leveraged Shopify's (SHOP) ecommerce platform to grow.

In my view, this was a good merger for shareholders because of the synergies it created for the two companies. WeCommerce's companies like Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, KnoCommerce, Archetype, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped, complemented its existing platforms within the e-commerce space and enabled both companies to save on overhead and corporate costs by reducing head office expenses. It also gave them access to the public markets which inherently enabled them to repurchase shares and issue equity at opportune times.

Lastly, Tiny is majority held by its founders. According to S&P Capital IQ, Andrew Wilkinson owns 67.7% (of which 38.8% is held through a holding company) and Chris Sparling owns 10.1%. Notable minority investors include famous investors like Howard Marks and Bill Ackman, as well as investment manager PenderFund Capital Management.

Financials and Valuation

In its Q3 earnings results, Tiny reported revenues of $50.5 million, for the quarter, up 23% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $8.6 million for the quarter, which was down from the $11.3 million last year. Most of the reason for the jump in revenue was that this quarter was a result of recognizing the WeCommerce and HappyFunCorp acquisitions on the financial statements.

Q3 Revenues (Company Filings)

For the quarter, digital services growth was just 3%, which includes the revenue bump from the acquisition of HappyFunCorp, a company that builds apps, with a notable client list ranging from Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Disney, Samsung, and Apple. Revenues in the Creative Platform segment, which mainly includes Dribble, was down 17.5% year over year, mainly due to macro issues with customers slowing down their spending.

On the balance sheet, Tiny added $18.6 million on its revolver to fund the acquisition of Clean Canvas, an acquisition that management said it views to be very accretive. This put its leverage ratio at about 3.6x, which is getting close to the covenant of 4.25x set out in the company's financial statements.

However, with this new amount of debt on the balance sheet, this put the company's leverage ratio at 3.5x, above management's comfort level of 3.0x. With a high leverage ratio, I believe it will likely take time for the company to deleverage, before it can start aggressive M&A again.

When looking at the EBITDA for Tiny, the company generated $44.8 million in EBITDA in the last 9 months ($4.1 million in the last 3 months). Given the acquisitions of Clean Canvas and Jagged Pixel, and the sale of Knit Agency, I would feel comfortable assigning a $50 million EBITDA figure for 2024. This is a rough guess, as the EBITDA for Jagged Pixel and Clean canvas are unknown, but I feel my guess is conservative given an estimated $210 million revenue figure for 2024 on a 23.2% margin, in line with last year's margin.

Tiny EBITDA (Company Filings)

Valuing Tiny can be tricky, given that is a serial acquirer of sorts and owns stakes in many different businesses. When looking at comparable companies in the digital services and e-commerce space like Perficient (PRFT), Endava (DAVA), Wix.com (WIX) and Block (SQ), these companies have EV/EBITDA ratios of 12.7x, 16.0x, 21.1, 22.3x, respectively, for an average of 18.0x EV/EBITDA. And when comparing to acquisitive peers in Canada like Constellation Software (CSU:CA), Enghouse (ENGH:CA) and Open Text (OTEX:CA), these companies have EV/EBITDA ratios of 25.0x, 12.2x, 11.0x, respectively, for an average of 16.0x.

Using the midpoint of the average EV/EBITDA multiple of companies in the digital services and e-commerce space (18.0x) and the average EV/EBITDA multiple of acquisitive technology peers in Canada (16.0x), I'd estimate that Tiny should be valued somewhere close to 17.0x EV/EBITDA.

With a run rate EBITDA of $50 million for next year, applying a 17.0x multiple, and subtracting $109 million of net debt, this points to an equity value of $741 million. With 177.2 million shares out at quarter end, this implies an equity value per share one year out of $4.18. Compared to the current price of $2.24 per share, this implies potential upside of 86.6%.

Takeaways

While this may seem like a high target, I do not believe my assumptions are aggressive. At $50 million of EBITDA for next year (not including any additional EBITDA from new acquisitions yet to be announced), even a 12.0x multiple gets us about 23.7% upside. So it seems that any sort of multiple expansion going forward, closer to that of its peer group, could result in a significant increase in the company's valuation and potentially drive the stock price higher.

In terms of risks to consider, the two co-CEOs collectively own about 80% of the company, so there is a risk that their actions may be at the expense of minority shareholders. At the same time, you may interpret this to be the opposite, seeing that both of the founders have significant portions of their wealth invested in Tiny. According to S&P Capital IQ, total compensation for each of the two co-CEOs in 2022 was a little over $500k for each, so the incentive here is aligned with the company's success and growth rather than purely driven by excessive compensation.

Another risk is the ability to complete and integrate acquisitions successfully. So far, the management of the company has had a good track record, but it is still early days for Tiny. While they have had the backing of Howard Marks and Bill Ackman as early investors, I would like to see how they navigate and manage larger-scale acquisitions as they grow. At present, Tiny has a pretty high debt load, so acquisitions will likely slow down for the foreseeable future. Thus, I would keep an eye on their debt management strategy in terms of how they plan to maintain leverage ratios before resuming M&A again.

Overall, at the current price, Tiny's shares are trading at a fair price, but I believe that the company has potential to work itself into a higher, more premium valuation as they prove out their strategy. While I don't think it will come close to Buffett's track record, I will be watching how the company navigates the market landscape and executes their growth plans. If they can demonstrate consistent performance and successfully execute their strategy, there could be a possibility of the market reassigning their valuation upward over time.

