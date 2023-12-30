Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPG Industries: Buy This Fairly Valued Dividend Aristocrat Now

Dec. 30, 2023 7:15 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.84K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of PPG have sharply rallied in 2023.
  • The industry reported robust net sales and adjusted EPS growth in its third quarter.
  • Through the first three quarters of this year, PPG's interest coverage ratio has been strong.
  • Shares of the paints and coatings producer look to be priced 1% below fair value.
  • PPG could be positioned to outperform the S&P 500 in the next 10 years.

Young Woman Holding Colour Chart On White Wall

A person holds a color chart against a wall.

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Many bright minds who came before me often argued that the stock market is a market of stocks. After all, some stocks are frequently blazing to new 52-week

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.84K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.