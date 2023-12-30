Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consensus Cloud Solutions: Growth Remains Elusive, Neutral

Summary

  • Consensus Cloud Solutions has underperformed due to stagnant revenue growth and macro challenges in the healthcare sector.
  • The company has seen a decline in customer additions and rising churn, particularly in the small/home office segment.
  • Revenue growth has been flat to negative, and the company faces challenges in reaching its long-term growth targets.
  • We remain skeptical and await any tangible progress on the growth prospects. Initiate at Neutral.
Businessman with cloud computing diagram show on virtual screen. Cloud technology. Data storage, data transfer, Networking and internet service concept, technology internet storage network.

suwadee sangsriruang/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) shares have significantly underperformed the broader software index, primarily driven by stagnating revenue growth amidst persisting macro challenges and employment shortages impacting the healthcare sector in particular (which forms over 50% of total revenues).

Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

