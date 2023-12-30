Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First American Financial: Limited Housing Supply Leaves Shares Fully Valued

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • First American Financial's title insurance business has faced a significant downturn due to a decline in real estate transactions.
  • The company's revenue and pre-tax margins have been negatively impacted by the fall in real estate activity.
  • Investment income has been aided by higher rates which may begin to reverse in 2024.
  • While there may be some improvement in 2024, the magnitude of the recovery is limited by the lack of supply, and the company's shares are viewed as fully valued.

Real estate lending. Figurine of a house with credit calculation and money.

Inna Kot

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) have returned over 25% this year including dividends, largely keeping pace with the broader market even as its title insurance business has faced a significant downturn. I expect recovery in this unit to

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.33K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.