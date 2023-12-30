Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Union Pacific: Fundamentals Under Cyclical Pressure

Rob Barnett
Summary

  • The US rail freight sector is mature and cyclical.
  • Volumes and margins have been declining across the sector for at least the last 4 quarters.
  • In August FY23, following pressure from an activist shareholder for improved performance, Union Pacific's board in fired its long-serving CEO.
  • The decline in volumes and margins may be signalling an economic slowdown which can severely impact cyclical stock prices.
Annual Update

Union Pacific is a long-term member of my investing universe. I last wrote about the company and provided an intrinsic valuation about a year ago (Union Pacific Stock: Intrinsic Value Update).

This article updates the key sector statistics, provides

I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Today, 8:59 AM
I have been disappointed in Union Pacific’s terrible customer service for quite some time. The focus on cost reduction has reduced their ability to sell transportation services. I hope Vena does not continue to chop expenses and further reduce customer service. I have held Union Pacific stock since the Southern Pacific merger as well as CN since they acquired IC. Given the superior fuel efficiency of rail vs. trucks and the current corporate focus on sustainability rail should be able to gain significant truck market share if they focus on serving the customers. If NSC and CN successfully demonstrate the benefits of growth versus cost cutting UNP will have to follow in their footsteps. Since I am sitting on 95% capital gains I will hold my UNP and wait. Otherwise I would load up on NSC.
