Six Flags And Cedar Fair: 2024 Sets Up For A Major Re-Rating

Summary

  • FUN and SIX are merging. Their joint Form S-4 proxy statement reveals management is targeting $1.5 billion of EBITDA in three years.
  • A failed transformation at SIX, and lackluster performance at FUN, has left investors disenchanted, but a turnaround is imminent.
  • Monthly third-party data, balance sheet analysis, and management commentary is supportive of three key catalysts resulting in a material positive inflection in EBITDA in ‘24/’25.
  • At 9x EV/EBITDA, there's a clear path to 50% equity appreciation over the next 12 months, ramping to 100%+ by the end of 2025.

Investment Thesis

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is one of the most attractive small cap situations in the market today. It is hated by investors of all stripes, after failing to execute on a customer transition, seeing attendance fall by double-digit percentages, and having its

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj

I am a growth at a reasonable price/value investor who enjoys stock research and analysis in my free time. I primarily cover companies with attractive free cash flow yields and opportunities for growth.In my analysis, I strive to identify what makes a business tick and how it will create value for shareholders going forward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

nylitigator profile picture
nylitigator
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (690)
One poorly run company + one poorly run company does not suddenly make one profitable company. The math does not add up. Maybe after tons of pork is cut, new attractions built (at what cost?) and there’s some incentive to attract repeat visitors it might be worth a look - until then I would not expect the merger to amount to any sudden benefit to either company - and long term I’m not convinced that it amounts to an investible entity unless someone is willing to make the hard choices to close non-profitable parks and cut management.
Wilcox Research profile picture
Wilcox Research
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (150)
@nylitigator - Management doesn't need to be amazing for the stock to work. As I lay out in the article, the two most important KPIs, attendance and per capita spend, are tracking in the right direction. DR, FRED, and the MRQ's results confirm that.

As revenue inflects, EBITDA will increase in a very meaningful way, since incremental margins are high for a business like this. That dynamic doesn't change, regardless of whoever's in the c-suite. Now, is the fixed cost base (the "pork") elevated? Yes, but that's priced into consensus numbers, so there's only upside to reducing it.

Where management is important is on the synergy front, but as I explain in the article, cutting corporate overhead is ~2/3rds of where that's EBITDA accretion is being realized, and "rationalizing" a cost base is Business Management 101.

Also, if you're skeptical of mgmt's ability to execute, take a look at my sensitivity analysis. In virtually every plausible scenario of earnings, equity holders are getting out ahead.
