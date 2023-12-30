Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing In The Good Life

Dec. 30, 2023 8:45 AM ETSCHD, ADC, O, EPD, ENB, ENB:CA7 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • What exactly is "the good life"? I think we see an example of it in the classic film, "It's A Wonderful Life."
  • We tend to misjudge what will make us lastingly happy and result in achieving the good life.
  • The elements of the good life include strong relationships, healthy diet, lifelong learning, time in nature, meaningful work, generosity, physical exercise, spirituality, and gratitude.
  • Investing can be a hindrance and replacement for the good life, or it can facilitate and enable the good life.
  • May we all invest in the good life in the coming year!
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Young happy family talking on blanket at home.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

No man is a failure who has friends.

Every year around Christmastime, my family watches the classic film, It's A Wonderful Life.

Most of us cry at the ending every year. I cannot recall a time in

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
16.94K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, EPD, ENB, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

HildaBeast profile picture
HildaBeast
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (237)
As a retired clinical psychologist and college professor, I was preparing an eyeroll or two at what -I erroneously thought- would be another "pop psychology' foray into investing. Well, @Austin Rogers you've really put together a comprehensive and accurate article on how to achieve and maintain a truly good life. I am grateful for your work here as it will benefit so many. Good article. I will re-read it many times.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (2.34K)
A thoughtful article and a good read.
jerryki profile picture
jerryki
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (893)
Can't really compare apples and oranges, i.e., this article compared to others on SA about stocks, but in all the years and hundreds - probably thousands - of articles I've read on SA, this is the best. Thank you Austin.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (2.6K)
Just remember to put your mask on before your kids.

Live happens. Can't help someone if you haven't been taking care of yourself (health, finances, skills, etc...)
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (2.41K)
Excellent read. Passing on to friends.
I tell my kids
1. that they shouldn’t live within their means, they should live well within their means! Money create so many problems within families!
2. Do what you love and I promise they will never work a day in their lives!!!
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (11.66K)
Nicely done
Happy safe New year to all
Retire in 10 to 15 profile picture
Retire in 10 to 15
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (211)
Great article 💯
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
O--
Realty Income Corporation
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
ENB--
Enbridge Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.