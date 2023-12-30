Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Too Risky To Buy Now After The Parabolic Rise?

Dec. 30, 2023 10:23 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX, RSP, IWM, SPY
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.36K Followers

Summary

  • The market efficiently priced the Fed pivot since October, which produced a parabolic rise in S&P 500 in Nov/Dec.
  • As long as the fundamentals hold, and the Fed cuts as expected, the S&P 500 is likely to continue to rise in 2024, and any potential dips are buying opportunities.
  • The risks are that 1) the disinflationary process stalls prematurely, or 2) the recession still hits, despite the Fed cuts.

Getting Too Hot Sign

MCCAIG/iStock via Getty Images

The global macro playbook

As a global macro investor/trader, my stock market strategy is fairly simple, I am long stock by default unless:

  • The Fed is expected to increase interest rates aggressively.
  • There is an

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.36K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (2.25K)
Damir, I really enjoy reading your articles and hearing your perspective. However, your approach highlights why amateurs can actually beat the pros when investing. You’re too smart and too cute for a game where no one can guess the future. Sentiment drives the short term and more concrete things like earnings and valuations and cash flow matter much further out. Unexpected things should be expected as they happen all the time and make it hard to guess where the game is going. This fickleness then makes us have to try to justify when things don’t go the way we expected - e.g. your comment “This was a correct view - until the November/December parabolic move higher.” Sadly, no. The move higher meant your view was not correct even though it seemed intellectually sound. We know that whole year (and multi year) market returns can be gained in very short times. This is yet another example of this phenomenon and why it is better to stay invested - and for >99% of investors to just stay in diversified ETFs that track the broad market like VT/VTI/VOO etc. Admittedly, like you, I’m part of the group picking their own stocks and funds and shaping my investment strategy to my particular risk profile and retirement targets. Accordingly, keep the articles coming, and I hope 2024 is successful for both of us!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.