Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

January 2024 Monthly

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.96K Followers

Summary

  • The post-Covid tightening cycle in high-income countries has ended, with rate cuts expected from central banks.
  • Electoral contests in countries accounting for almost half of the world's population will take place in the first half of 2024.
  • Geopolitical developments, including Russia's war in Ukraine and Hamas's attack on Israel, will shape the business and investment climate.

Global business, Blurred corridor in building, Perspective of Corridor in the condo in dark tone background - Financial technology concept

yaom/iStock via Getty Images

The only thing that can said with high confidence about the year ahead is that it will be different from 2023. Three broad forces will shape the business and investment climate in the year ahead.

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.96K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.