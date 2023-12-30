Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Curiouser And Curiouser!

Summary

  • Delek Logistics Partners, LP was benefitting in June from record-breaking oil production, but the share price of Delek Logistics dived since then.
  • The company's primary source of income comes from its storage and transportation segment, which operates pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities.
  • Delek Logistics is financially curious to us. Its debt, low gross profit margin, little cash flow from operations, and extraordinarily high dividend payout ratio and yield undergird our Sell assessment.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) appears, at first blush, to be an attractive investment opportunity. The U.S. oil and gas energy industry is flourishing. Concomitantly, the Delek share price is down YTD and over

I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

m
mlvalue
Yesterday, 10:49 PM
DK owns 34 million shares and have stated they going to sell 13 million. DK has a great balance sheet and they will ensure that DKL is fine. Keep in mind that even when things cratered in 2020, DKL continued to raise their dividend.
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
Today, 1:56 AM
@mlvalue sounds like a strong pitch to buy DK. I wrote about DKL which you and others believe is not left on its own to survive the winds of the free market or management's business plan. Is DKL a puppet of DK for wash-through purposes?
pete crayton profile picture
pete crayton
Yesterday, 10:16 PM
Thanks, I definitely do not need another USDP.
